ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State took home its first Big Ten team title since 2019 on Sunday after crowning four individual conference champions as well.

Entering the final session of the Big Ten Championships, the Nittany Lions had six wrestlers in their respective weight class’ finals, while Beau Bartlett and Shayne Van Ness had the opportunity to take third place.

With the Big Ten Championships over with, Penn State will continue to prepare for the NCAA Tournament that starts on March 16.

For now, though, here’s a recap of how each Nittany Lion fared in Penn State’s successful trip to Michigan.

Levi Haines

Levi Haines wrestled Nebraska’s Peyton Robb, the country’s No. 1 wrestler, in the 157-pound final in his first Big Ten Championship.

The true freshman entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in his first collegiate season, which he proved he deserved with a finals berth.

Haines and Robb were both scoreless after the first period, though Nebraska challenged a potential Robb takedown that wasn’t awarded. The second period wasn’t much different between the Nittany Lion and Cornhusker, as a Robb escape was the only point of the match through two periods.

Neither wrestler could break through the other’s defense despite the frequent attempts. Haines escaped the bottom position to start the third period, which forced sudden victory.

Haines took the first shot of the extra period on a deep single leg, and it was successful, but Robb rolled through to negate the takedown. The Penn Stater still had Robb’s leg, though, and transitioned to a body lock for the 3-1 win and the Big Ten Championship.

Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young took home his third consecutive 133-pound Big Ten Championship on Sunday, defeating Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao 5-2.

Nagao entered the finals on a hot streak, as the No. 6-seeded Golden Gopher had eliminated the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds from championship contention to earn his spot in the finals. However, the two-time defending national champion ended Nagao’s run.

The 133-pound final started with a bit of a feeling out process as neither wrestler scored for most of the opening period. That was until Bravo-Young opened the scoring with a takedown in the last five seconds of the first period.

The second period was similar to the first, as Bravo-Young took down Nagao again. This time, Bravo-Young caught Nagao with a double leg that gave him a 4-1 lead entering the third period.

Bravo-Young was stifled in the third period, as Nagao completed a full third period rideout. Nagao got the riding time bonus, but Bravo-Young earned the 5-2 decision after a Nagao stalling point.

Bravo-Young, now on a 51-match win streak, continues his streak of dominance in his farewell season. He’ll look to end his collegiate wrestling career with his third NCAA title in Tulsa, Oklahoma, starting on March 16.

Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci continued his run of dominance with his second career Big Ten Championship crown by defeating Nebraska’s No. 2 seed Mikey Labriola 6-1.

The finals matchup was the second of three Penn State-Nebraska finals on the slate. Similar to Haines, Starocci prevented the Cornhusker a chance at an individual conference championship with his win.

A common phenomenon during high-level wrestling are low-scoring first periods. Starocci and Labriola fell under that umbrella as the two were scoreless through the first period.

Labriola escaped about halfway through the second period after Starocci had already eclipsed one minute. Starocci got on the board shortly after with a takedown of his own to take a 2-1 lead that held entering the third period.

Starocci extended his lead with an escape to start the third period, then put the match away with another takedown. Add on the riding time bonus point, Starocci earned the 6-1 decision.

Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks continued the Nittany LIons’ string of finals wins with a 12-2 major decision against Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero.

Brooks opened the scoring against the Buckeye about halfway through the first period with a takedown, which Romero escaped. The Penn Stater took a 2-1 lead at the conclusion of the first period.

Brooks, the two-time defending champion at 184 pounds, extended his lead in the second period with another takedown after he escaped to start the period. By the time the third period started, Brooks led 5-1.

The third period got even worse for the Buckeye, as Brooks kept the intensity up and tallied a major decision in the Big Ten Championship final.

Greg Kerkvliet

Mason Parris took home the heavyweight Big Ten title with a 5-3 decision over Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet.

Parris caught Kerkvliet off guard early and put the Penn State heavyweight on his rear end, though Kerkvliet was able to roll over before Parris could attempt to drive Kerkvliet on his back. Kerkvliet was able to escape, and no further points were scored for the rest of the period as the Wolverine held a 2-1 lead.

Kerkvliet chose bottom to start the second and escaped to tie the bout at 2-2. The period was relatively uneventful, as the escape was the only point scored.

Parris countered Kerkvliet’s second period escape with an escape of his own. However, Kerkvliet again tied up the match thanks to a second stall call on Parris, sending the match to sudden victory tied at 3-3.

Kerkvliet attempted the first shot of the period, but Parris sprawled and defended it well. Parris then turned the corner and caught Kerkvliet off balance for the match-winning takedown.

Max Dean

Nebraska’s Silas Allred spoiled Penn State’s string of finals victories by defeating Max Dean 6-3.

Allred struck first with a takedown in the final 0:30 of the first period. Dean escaped quickly to soften the blow, but Allred still held a 2-1 lead after the first period.

In the second period, it was Allred again playing the aggressor and got to Dean’s legs for his second takedown of the match. Entering the third period, Allred led Dean 4-3 after a pair of Dean escapes.

Allred chose neutral to start the third period so Dean couldn’t tie the match with a third period rideout, which proved to work as Dean wasn’t able to convert on a shot. Instead, Allred worked through a scramble and registered his third takedown of the match.

Allred, the No. 2 seed, avenged his fellow Cornhuskers that lost in the finals before him, while Dean finished as the runner-up.

Beau Bartlett

After dropping his 141-pound semifinal bout, Bartlett made his way to the third place match against Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio, the tournament’s No. 9 seed.

Bartlett, a defensive wrestler by trade, was tied 0-0 with D’Emilio after neither wrestler could get anything going. Heading into the third period, an offensive point still had not been scored as a D’Emilio escape was the only point scored.

The third period was a different story for Bartlett, though. Bartlett opened the period with an escape and added two takedowns in the third period, which was too much for D’Emilio to overcome.

The Nittany Lion took home third place and a 5-2 decision to end his Big Ten tournament showing.

Shayne Van Ness

Shayne Van Ness was originally sent to the consolation bracket because of Iowa’s Max Murin. In the third place match, Van Ness had his chance for revenge.

Murin and Van Ness had a close match in their first meeting of the tournament, and their meeting in the third place bout wasn’t any different. The Hawkeye opened up the scoring with a takedown, but Van Ness escaped quickly and escaped again after starting the second period on bottom.

Van Ness nearly landed a takedown of his own at the end of the second period, but did so out of bounds. The two were tied at 2-2 after two periods.

Because Van Ness started bottom in the second, Murin chose to start bottom in the third period and swiftly escaped Van Ness’ hold. The escape point ended up being the match-decider, as Van Ness lost to Murin 3-2 this time, making him the fourth-place finisher at 149 pounds.

