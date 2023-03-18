With the team title already locked up, Penn State entered the last session of the NCAA Championships hoping to match last year’s success in the finals.

Penn State entered the night with five wrestlers competing for a national title. Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet all had the chance to etch their name in history on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions fell short of matching last year’s total of five national champions, managing just two this year. Here is how each of the finalists fared in their biggest match of the season.

Levi Haines

Penn State’s freshman sensation No. 2 Levi Haines advanced to the finals at 157 pounds, and his opponent was former national champion No. 1 Austin O’Connor of North Carolina.

Haines and O’Connor wrestled the first period to a scoreless end, but there were several shot attempts from O’Connor that proved futile. The two wrestlers felt each other out for the entire period without either wrestler coming close to finishing a takedown.

Haines started the second period on the bottom and had difficulty getting out. Late in the second period O’Connor caught Haines on a roll through, had him on his back, and was awarded two back points. Sanderson threw the challenge brick on the back points and the call was successfully overturned, the score remained 0-0.

Haines failed to escape for the duration of the second period and headed to the third scoreless, giving up two minutes of riding time. O’Connor escaped early in the third to take the 1-0 lead and went to work after.

O’Connor used his clear strength advantage to take down Haines twice in the third period. O’Connor came away with the 6-2 victory and took home his second national title at two different weights.

Haines came up short in the title bout, but the freshman had an outstanding 2023 campaign. One would assume this will not be the last time that Levi Haines is wrestling on Saturday night of nationals.

Carter Starocci

Penn State’s No. 1 Carter Starocci earned the opportunity to win his third national title, and his opponent was No. 2 Mikey Labriola of Nebraska who he beat 6-1 in the Big Ten finals.

Starocci and Labriola were in a neutral dance for a while, but Starocci finally broke through and earned the first-period takedown.

Leading 2-0 and attempting to ride out the period, Starocci caught Labriola on a roll-through attempt. Once Starocci had him on his back, the pin confirmation wasn’t for behind.

Carter Starocci earned his third national title at 174 pounds with a pin in the first period at the 2:46 mark.

There are very few who can entertain in a post-match interview like Starocci. The man who walks out to the Micheal Meyers theme song provided some great sound bites after the match that you will have to hear to believe.

Starocci will be back for another shot at the title next year, but he expressed his hopes of earning a gold medal and an MMA title. Those may seem like lofty goals for the 174-pound Nittany Lions, but counting Starocci out is never a good bet.

Aaron Brooks

No. 3 Aaron Brooks was in search of his third straight national title at 184 pounds for the Nittany Lions. Standing in the way of Brooks and history was Northern Iowa’s No. 1 Parker Keckeisen, who was 25-1 this season.

The two wrestlers felt each other out for the majority of the first period before Brooks finally finished a takedown opportunity. Brooks would ride out Keckeisen for the duration of the first period to take a 2-0 advantage into the second period.

Keckeisen escaped to start the second period, but it wasn’t long before Brooks cashed in on another takedown to take the 4-1 lead. Another escape for Keckeisen in the second period made it 4-2 heading into the third period where Brooks would begin on the bottom.

Brooks extended his lead to 6-2 with an escape and a point on cautions in the third, and he also had 1:12 in riding time. Brooks would preserve that lead and go on to capture his third national championship for the Nittany Lions.

Brooks may have been seeded third at 184 pounds, but one wouldn’t know it watching him this weekend.

Brooks thanked his faith for allowing him to excel on the mat, and his lethal combination of power and finesse didn’t hurt either. Brooks will have the rare opportunity to become a four-time champion next season, a feat that he will certainly be favored to do.

Greg Kerkvliet

Penn State’s No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet took on Michigan’s No. 1 Mason Parris for the national title in the heavyweight division. Kerkvliet was 0-2 against Parris this season coming into the match, and he was hoping that the third time was the charm.

Kerkvliet was determined to start off the match quickly, shooting in on the leg of Parris. Kerkvliet failed to finish the takedown, and Parris capitalized on Kerkvliet’s second shot attempt.

Parris came out on top of a wild scramble and took the 2-0 lead early in the first period. Kerkvliet could not escape for the duration of the period and Parris took a 2-0 lead and a massive riding time advantage into the second period.

Parris started in the bottom position in the second and escaped quickly to take the 3-0 lead. The two wrestlers didn’t initiate much action for the rest of the second period and Parris locked up riding time to take the 4-0 lead into the third and final period.

Kerkvliet escaped in the third, but after an injury timeout, he failed to earn any more points in the match and fell to Mason Parris in the title bout.

Kerkvliet could not get over the Mason Parris hump this season, losing all three times and failing to earn a Big Ten or national title in the process. Kerkvliet will be back for more next season hoping to finally finish at the top of the podium.

Roman Bravo-Young

Roman Bravo-Young took on No. 3 Vito Arujau of Cornell in his last match as a collegiate wrestler for the opportunity to secure his third national championship.

Arujau started off hot with the first takedown of the match to take a 2-1 lead on RBY after a quick escape. Arujau was not done yet, adding another takedown in the first period to take the 4-1 lead into the second period.

Arujau started the second on the bottom and got the reversal and back points after a wild scramble to take the 8-1 lead on Bravo-Young.

Heading into the third period the Nittany Lion was trailing 8-2 and was in desperation mode. Bravo-Young started the second on the bottom and got the reversal to make it 8-4. Vito Arujau escaped and that was all for the scoring, Bravo-Young lost 10-4 in his final collegiate bout.

Roman Bravo-Young saw the longest winning streak in the country come to a close on Saturday night, and the two-time champion called it a career.

