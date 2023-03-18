TULSA, Okla. — Penn State clinched its 10th team title in 12 tournaments early in Session 5.

The Nittany Lions held a hefty 39.5-point team lead heading into the fifth session of the tournament thanks to eight wrestlers earning All-American status, including five NCAA finalists.

A Beau Bartlett win over South Dakota State’s Clay Carlson in the consolation bracket officially sealed the deal.

The 2023 national title is the program’s 11th overall and the 10th in Cael Sanderson’s tenure. It’s also Penn State’s second consecutive national championship, as the Nittany Lions took home the 2022 title last year.

With the team title secured, Penn State can focus on breaking their own NCAA tournament points record, which was set in 2017 with 146.5 points.

Roman Bravo-Young, Levi Haines, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Greg Kerkvliet will all wrestle in their respective national championship matches starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Bartlett, Shayne Van Ness and Max Dean are currently working their way through their consolation bracket and placement matches as well.

