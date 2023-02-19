On Penn State’s senior day, the Nittany Lions cruised to a 40-6 win over Clarion to complete a perfect regular season.

With their last dual win of the year on senior day, Penn State finished its regular season 16-0.

Starting out at 125, Gary Steen would have one last chance to win in a dual meet against Clarion’s Joey Fischer.

He seized that opportunity.

Both wrestlers felt each other out for the entire first period, with Steen having a flurry of attacks that produced no points. In the final minute of the period, Steen successfully fended off Fischer to keep the bout scoreless.

Beginning down in the second, Fischer earned a hard-fought escape after 19 seconds to open the scoring. Not ready to give in, Steen powered through Fischer for a takedown as time expired in the second.

Leading 2-1, Steen began the third period down and earned a quick escape. Steen tallied another takedown in the final seconds to put the bout away 5-1, earning only his third dual win of the season.

Steen’s victory put Penn State up 3-0 over Clarion.

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, representing the blue and white for the last time in Rec Hall, handled Clarion’s Mason Prinkey.

Within the first 20 seconds of the bout, Bravo-Young earned a takedown on Prinkey and had a chance at the fall. A series of takedowns by Bravo-Young jumped him out to a large 10-2 lead at the end of the first.

The second period began much like the first with a quick takedown by Bravo-Young. Looking for a pin and not a tech fall, Bravo-Young had several attempts to get Prinkey on his back.

At the 4:31 mark, Bravo-Young got what he wanted: a fall. In his final dual of his career, Bravo-Young delivered six points to put the Nittany Lions up 9-0.

Next up at 141, No. 5 Beau Bartlett faced Seth Koleno from Clarion.

An early takedown by Bartlett put the Penn Stater up early against his opponent. A scramble late between the two grapplers nearly led to another takedown by Bartlett, but Koleno was able to get his arms around Bartlett’s leg to force a neutral position.

Beginning down in the second, Bartlett earned a quick escape and tallied another two takedowns to open the bout wide open.

With a 7-2 lead entering the final period, Bartlett had the match well in hand. Koleno, who began down in the period, was allowed an easy escape by Bartlett.

Pulling Koleno back from the edge of the mat, Bartlett fell on top of the Clarion grappler to earn another two points. He secured yet another takedown to earn a 12-4 major decision with 1:55 of riding time.

Bartlett extended Penn State’s lead to 13-0

No. 13 Shayne Van Ness came out firing on all cylinders at 149 against Kyle Schickel.

In the first 15 seconds, Van Ness had what looked to be a pin but the official didn’t give the call. Instead, Van Ness was awarded two points for a takedown.

The bout was extremely one sided in the first with Van Ness having an explosion of offense to take an 11-1 lead with 1:59 of riding time.

Van Ness spent the second period looking for the fall, but Schickel was able to keep one of his shoulders off of the mat. The official awarded a near-fall that secured a 17-1 tech fall for the redshirt freshman.

Through four bouts, Penn State held an 18-0 lead over the Golden Eagles.

At 157, No. 8 Levi Haines kept things rolling for the Nittany Lions against Trevor Elfvin.

Haines had an early takedown that put Elfvin in danger of suffering a fall, but the Clarion grappler was able to roll onto his stomach.

Towards the end of the period, Haines had several near-fall points awarded and had Elfvin on his back for the closing 10 seconds. However, the Clarion wrestler was able to keep one shoulder off the mat.

At the end of the first, Haines held a 10-2 lead with 1:42 of riding time.

The second period would prove to be the final one as Haines completed his dominance over Elfvin with an 18-3 tech fall.

Through five bouts, Penn State was a perfect 5-0 and held a 23-0 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, No. 9 Alex Facundo resumed Penn State’s beatdown of Clarion against Cam Pine.

Facundo had an early takedown to open the scoring, but he made a critical mistake that led to a dangerous takedown. The Nittany Lion was on his back and Pine had a chance at the pin, but Facundo managed to just get out of the fire.

Another takedown by Facundo restored his lead as he took a 5-4 lead into the second period. Starting down, Facundo earned an escape and two takedowns quickly out of the gate.

The brief struggle the redshirt freshman had in the first period was gone as he extended his lead to 12-7 after two periods.

In the final period, Facundo added two more takedowns to win the bout 16-10, extending the Nittany Lions lead to 26-0.

At 174, No. 1 Carter Starocci continued his unbeaten streak against John Worthing.

Starocci earned a takedown early in the first and tried to get the turn on Worthing, but he didn’t like the look and let the Clarion grappler go.

After getting Worthing down on the mat again, Starocci had the Clarion wrestler on his stomach and got him briefly flipped over. But, Starocci wasn;t able to finish the fall.

Instead, he took a 12-3 lead into the second period. There, Starocci continued his offensive performance with a takedown that could have been a fall but was called a near-fall.

Staorcci took the bout by tech fall 19-3 at the 5:00 mark, putting Penn State up 31-0.

Getting the start on senior day, Donovan Ball took the mat at 184, replacing No. 1 Aaron brooks. He faced Clarion's only ranked wrestler in its lineup, No. 21 Will Feldkamp.

Immediately, Feldkamp got the better of Ball with a quick series of attacks. At just the 1:20 mark, Ball fell to Feldkamp.

With Feldkamp’s victory, Clarion finally got on the board, but still trailed 31-6.

Fellow senior No. 3 Max Dean got the start at 197 against Tyler Bagoly.

In the first, Dean scored the only points with a takedown midway through the period and managed to ride out Bagoly for a 2-0 lead.

Dean added to his lead in the second with an escape at the start of the period and two more takedowns on Bagoly. Dean tried to get his opponent in position for his signature move, but time ran out in the period with a 7-1 lead for the Penn Stater.

To open the final period, Bagoly got a takedown on Dean after electing for neutral position. With the bout all but secured, the Clarion wrestler added another takedown.

Dean took the bout 9-5 to get Penn State back in the win column and extend its lead to 34-6.

To end the dual, No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet faced Austin Chapman in the heavyweight bout.

Leaping at his opponent in the opening seconds of the bout, Kerkvliet tallied a takedown to get on the scoresheet first. After 1:42 of riding time and several attempts at flipping his opponent, Kerkvliet let Chapman escape.

To close the period, Kerkvliet added another takedown for a 4-1 lead heading into the second.

Getting an escape immediately in the second, Kerkvliet followed up with a takedown on Chapman. Through the first two periods, the Penn Stater held an 8-1 lead with 4:12 of riding time.

Chapman chose neutral in the final period, but his decision didn’t pay off. Kerkvliet saw an opening that allowed a takedown and a subsequent pin of Chapman.

Ending the dual with an exclamation point, Penn State beat the visiting Golden Eagles 40-6.

