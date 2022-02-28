The Big Ten conference released its preliminary seedings on Monday for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament that start March 5 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Penn State features four No. 1 seeds on its roster — the most in the conference — and is one of two schools with multiple No. 1 seeds, with Ohio State having two wrestlers represented at the top of their weight class.

The preliminary seeds for the 2022 #B1GWrestle Championships have been announced! Six schools boast at least one top-seeded wrestler, with @pennstateWREST leading the way with four No. 1 seeds.🗞️ https://t.co/M9uVxGkfuC pic.twitter.com/qLS3C2F8zv — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 28, 2022

Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nick Lee at 141 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds and Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds are the blue and white wrestlers that take top spots ahead of the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite being the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds according to InterMat, Max Dean comes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed behind Nebraska’s Eric Schultz.

Like Dean, 125-pounder Drew Hildebrandt enters the tournament s as the No. 2 seed for the Nittany Lions, trailing only Nick Suriano of Michigan.

Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet is the seventh, and final, top-three seed for Penn State, as he claims the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Beau Bartlett ventures into the tournament as the No. 7 seed at 149 pounds, while Brady Berge and Creighton Edsell both take the No. 10 spot at 157 and 165 pounds, respectively.

