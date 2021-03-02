Wrestling v Illinois, Cael Sanderson
Penn State head wrestling coach Cael Sanderson looks to the wrestling mats during the single-dual meet in Rec Hall on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Penn State defeated Illinois 22-16. 

 James Leavy

With Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's latest coronavirus restrictions, a limited number of player guests will be permitted to attend the upcoming Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

This season's tournament will be hosted by Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center where they will welcome the rest of the Big Ten Conference.

This will mark the third time that the program has hosted the event.

The university and conference will permit a limited number of guests per school. Despite the updated coronavirus restrictions, fans will still not be granted access to the event.

