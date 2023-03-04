ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten Championships got underway Saturday morning, including four Nittany Lions making their postseason debuts.

While the young grapplers got their feet wet, the top seeds at the tournament already clinched NCAA Championship berths in the first day of action.

Here’s how Penn State fared in the first session of the conference tournament.

Gary Steen

The first wrestler to represent the blue and white at the 2023 Big Ten Championships was Gary Steen at 125 pounds. Entering as the No. 10 seed in the tournament, Steen faced Maryland’s No. 15 Braxton Brown who held the No. 7 seed.

Out of the gate, Brown picked up a quick takedown on Steen and added four near-fall points at just under the halfway point in the first period. When the buzzer sounded at the end of the period, Brown was up 6-0 on Steen with 2:54 of riding time.

Brown started down to begin the second period and Steen was able to hold onto the Terrapin for about a minute. It was a valiant effort that didn’t assist the Nittany Lion, as Brown earned the escape and a takedown to end the period leading 9-0.

In the final period, Brown added two more takedowns and received a riding time point for a 14-0 win. Just short of the tech fall, Brown dominated Steen for all but a brief moment in the second period.

Steen’s loss would send him to the loser’s bracket, where he had a first-round bye. When the dust settled in the first two rounds at 125, Steen was slated to face Michigan’s No. 17 Jack Medley in Session 2, who was sent to the loser’s bracket by No. 1 Spencer Lee.

Roman Bravo-Young

With a first round bye, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young had his first bout of the Big Ten Championship against Iowa’s No. 18 Brody Teske.

In a rematch from the regular season where Bravo-Young pinned the Hawkeye, the Nittany Lion added another win against his friend and former roommate at Penn State.

Bravo-Young opened the scoring against Teske with a takedown in the first and made several attempts to flip the Iowa 133-pounder on his back with little success. The Nittany Lion took the 2-0 lead with 2:23 of riding time into the second.

A well-controlled first period for Bravo-Young was followed with an offensive clinic. Tallying three takedowns, the grappler in blue and white had a good opportunity at the fall but couldn’t finish the chance.

In the third, Bravo-Young put his former teammate away with a 13-2 major decision and 5:06 in riding time, which earned the Nittany Lions two points in the Big Ten Championships and secured his place at nationals.

Beau Bartlett

One of seven Nittany Lions with a bye, No. 4 Beau Bartlett wouldn’t get his first action of the tournament until he faced Michigan’s No. 28 Cole Mattin. Mattin, the No. 10 seed, was fresh off of an upset win over Rutgers’ No. 18 Joey Olivieri, the No. 7 seed.

The first period saw each wrestler feel each other out, with neither being able to get the upper hand and score. In the second, Bartlett opened up with a takedown to put himself in control 2-0 through two periods.

In the final period, Mattin cut the lead in half with an escape to start the period, but a stall point would be awarded to Bartlett to extend the lead for the Nittany Lion. Proving to be the nail in the coffin, Bartlett took the bout by a 4-2 decision via riding time.

The decision gave Penn State a point in the Big Ten Championships and automatically qualified Bartlett for NCAA Championships.

Shayne Van Ness

Without a first round bye, Penn State’s No. 13 Shayne Van Ness got his first Big Ten Championship start against Illinois' Jake Harrier.

Despite a slow start, Van Ness got the opening takedown after a minute of battling with Harrier. A miscue by Van Ness also opened the door for Harrier to tie the bout at 2-2, but the Nittany Lion finished the period on top 5-2 via a late takedown.

The second saw Van Ness add the only takedown of the period to extend his lead to 7-3 over Harrier.

In the third, Van Ness got back into a rhythm on offense. He managed to get Harrier on his back for the near-fall and the bout was all but decided.

The Nittany Lion would take the bout by major decision 16-4 and give Penn State its first two points of the Big Ten Championships.

In the second round, Van Ness faced Iowa's No. 6 Max Murin, who beat Penn Stater 4-1 in the BJC earlier this year.

Murin opened the scoring in the first with a takedown, but Van Ness got the escape to cut the lead in half. Down 2-1 entering the second, Van Ness earned the escape after starting down in the period to tie the bout at two apiece at the end of the period.

Murin got the point back in the third though to retake the lead in the third 3-2. Despite several strong attempts at taking down the Hawkeye, Van Ness was unable to finish his attacks.

Murin got the 4-2 win via riding time, sending Van Ness to the loser’s bracket.

Levi Haines

Being the No. 2 seed at 157, No. 7 Levi Haines held a first round bye and faced off with Indiana’s No. 24 Derek Gilcher. Gilcher, the No. 10 seed, defeated Illinois' No. 13 Michael Carr, the No. 7 seed, in upset fashion.

Haines opened the scoring in his first postseason bout via takedown with just over a minute left in the first period. Adding 1:10 of riding time in the first, Haines held a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

The second period saw Haines add a point via escape to extend his lead to 3-0 for a low scoring period.

In the third, Haines took down Gilcher and got the Illinois grappler in a vulnerable position, but couldn’t capitalize for a fall. Instead, Haines would go on to win the bout 6-0 via riding time, adding another point to Penn State’s total on the day.

The victory also officially sent the true freshman to the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alex Facundo

In the 165 bracket, No. 8 Alex Facundo faced off with Purdue’s Stoney Buell. The Boilermaker entered the bout with an 11-12 record on the season and held the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten Championship.

Facundo, the No. 4 seed, spent most of the first period feeling out his opponent. It wasn’t until the final 20 seconds of the first period that Facundo found his mark for a takedown.

Entering the period leading 2-0, Facundo began the second with a takedown out of the whistle. Another takedown would make it 5-1 for the blue and white at the end of the period.

Well in control entering the final period, Facundo’s defensive effort and another takedown put the bout away for a 7-2 win. Facundo’s victory brought Penn State’s point total for the day up to three.

In the second round, Facundo took on Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla. With about a minute to go in the first period, Kharchla got the better of Facundo for a takedown to hold a 2-0 lead at the end of the period.

A low-scoring second period saw Kharchla’s escape as the only point scored in the period, extending his lead to 3-0.

To begin the third, Facundo got the escape to put himself within two points of the Buckeye. With the opportunity to tie the bout with a takedown, Facundo wouldn’t be able to break Kharchla’s defense.

The Ohio State grappler took the bout by a 3-1 decision to send Facundo to the loser’s bracket.

Carter Starocci

The top seed in the Big Ten Championships at 174, No. 1 Carter Starocci would get his postseason started against Northwestern’s No. 15 Troy Fisher. Fisher, the No. 8 seed, was fresh off an 8-5 decision over Michigan’s Max Maylor in the first round.

Starocci got to work early against Fisher, opening the scoring with two takedowns in the first. With the Wildcat wrestler under his control, Starocci held the lead 4-1 at the end of the period.

Starocci would tally an escape and another takedown in the second to extend his lead to 7-1. He had opportunities to get Fisher to the ground, but the Northwestern 174-pounder was able to spin out of the chances generated by Starocci.

In the final period, Starocci got a crucial takedown to give himself a 9-2 lead after Fisher’s escape. With riding time, Starocci would win the bout by major decision 10-2, giving Penn State two more points toward the Big Ten Title and officially sending Staorcci to Tulsa.

Aaron Brooks

The top seed at 184, No. 1 Aaron Brooks got his first action since Feb. 10, when he faced Rutgers’ Brian Soldano. As fate would have it, Brooks’ first opponent in the Big Ten Championship would also be No. 14 Soldano.

Soldano, fresh off a sudden victory win in the first round, lost his last bout with Brooks via tech fall.

Getting at Soldano’s ankles, Brooks got a takedown, his first of many in the bout. To close out the period, Brooks added two more takedowns and held a 6-2 lead.

Starting the second strong, Brooks got the reversal on Soldano to begin pouring it on the Scarlet Knight. Brooks rode an explosive third period to a bonus point victory.

With two near-falls, Brooks earned a 18-2 tech fall to give Penn State 2.5 points toward the Big Ten Title in clutch fashion and officially send himself to nationals.

Max Dean

No. 3 Max Dean entered the 197 tournament with the top seed and a first round bye. His first postseason matchup came in the second round against the ninth seed, Minnesota’s No. 23 Michial Foy.

Dean, putting himself in harm’s way, nearly was taken down in the first period. Instead, Foy and him remained deadlocked at zero at the end of the period.

With Foy starting down in the second, Dean managed a full period rideout to put the match in his favor. The period ended with a scoreless tie, but Dean had secured riding time.

Starting down in the third, Dean earned the escape to open the scoring and give himself a 1-0 lead. Neither wrestler was able to get a takedown in the bout, resulting in a 2-0 win for Dean via riding time.

The decision secured Dean’s spot at nationals and gave Penn State one point to its total in the competition.

Greg Kerkvliet

No. 2 in the nation and in the Big Ten Heavyweight Championship, Greg Kerkvliet’s first-round bye pitted him against Ohio State’s No. 16 Tate Orndorff in the second round.

Kerkvliet earned the first takedown of the match in the first 15 seconds, putting Orndorff on his stomach. The Penn State heavyweight spent the rest of the period trying to get Orndorff on his back but was unsuccessful.

The Buckeye earned a stall warning, and Kerkvliet took a 2-0 lead into the second with 2:47 of riding time.

In the second, Orndorff chose neutral, but it didn’t slow Kerkvliet’s pace. The Nittany Lion tallied two more takedowns to extend his lead to 6-1 through two periods.

The final period saw Kerkvliet putting the finishing touches on a 9-1 major decision over Orndorff via riding time. With the victory, Kerkvliet became a lock for nationals and earned Penn State two points in the Big Ten Championship.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE