Penn State wrestling announces potential starting lineups for 1st pair of dual meetings of season

Big Ten wrestling tournament, Cael Sanderson watches Shakur Rasheed

Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson watches Shakur Rasheed wrestle Iowa’s Jacob Warner in the 197-pound quarterfinals at the Big Ten Wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Rasheed won 3-1 by decision.

 Jonah Rosen

Editor's Note: This article has been edited for clarity to better portray the lineups announced by Penn State.

Penn State is set to begin its season Saturday, opening up against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.

Cael Sanderson announced who will potentially be wrestling Saturday, still not fully answering some early-season questions for now.

In the Nittany Lions' first two dual meets of the season, either Brandon Meredith or Baylor Shunk will get the nod at 125, with Terrell Barraclough or No. 24 Joe Lee at 157.

As for 165 Creighton Edsell or Alex Facundo will go, with Michael Beard or No. 4 Max Dean wrestling at 197.

