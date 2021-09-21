Following the release of the 2021-22 Big Ten wrestling schedule last week, Penn State has released its complete schedule for the upcoming season.

The 2021-22 schedule is out! Penn State wrestling announces the slate, 7 home duals, Ohio State in the BJC and a trip to the Sunshine State! Read it at GoPSU!https://t.co/Aquev1ZEPr#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/DBfhnvnvUb — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) September 21, 2021

The blue and white will kick off its season in November at the Journeyman Duals in York, Pennsylvania. It will take on Oregon State and Sacred Heart before returning to Rec Hall for the teams home opener against Army.

The Nittany Lions will have three more matches in December before Big Ten competition begins. Penn State will travel to Philldelphia to take on Penn on the Dec. 3 before hosting Lehigh at home on the Dec. 5.

The team will cap off that month's slate at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Florida on Dec. 21-22.

January marks the beginning of Big Ten play for the squad, as it travels to Maryland on the Jan. 7 for its first conference matchup.

The blue and white then host Indiana and Rutgers on Jan. 9 and 16 before taking a road trip to the Midwest to square off against Michigan and Michigan State on Jan. 21 and 23, respectively.

Friday, Jan. 28 will mark the Nittany Lions' most anticipated match of the year, as the team will travel to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes who defeated Penn State to take both the Big Ten and national titles last year.

Feb. 4 will see Penn State once again returning to the Bryce Jordan center to take on Ohio State in front of what will assuredly be a sold-out crowd.

The Nittany Lions will then close Big Ten competition against Nebraska on Feb. 6 before hosting Rider two weeks later.

Post season competition will begin on the March 5-6 with the Big Ten championships which will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The conference championship will then be followed by the NCAA Championships in Detroit, Michigan, on March 17-19.

