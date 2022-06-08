PSU Wrestling vs. North Carolina, Starocci

Penn State's Carter Starocci comes out with a win over North Carolina's Hayden Hindlay during the semi-finals of the NCAA Wrestling Tournament. Starocci defeated Hindlay 10-3, advancing him to the finals. 

 Chloe Trieff

A Penn Stater accomplished a great feat without having to compete Wednesday.

After a forfeit from Vincenzo Joseph in the Final X, rising junior Carter Starocci earned a spot on the U.S. National Team and will compete in the U23 World Championships.

The Nittany Lion must accept the spot by June 27 as he gets the priority spot over Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott.

Starocci won an individual national title at 174 pounds in two straight for Penn State.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags