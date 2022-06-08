A Penn Stater accomplished a great feat without having to compete Wednesday.

After a forfeit from Vincenzo Joseph in the Final X, rising junior Carter Starocci earned a spot on the U.S. National Team and will compete in the U23 World Championships.

Carter Starocci will receive a forfeit in the wrestle-off bout. He has earned a spot on the U.S. National Team and has qualified to compete in the U23 World Championships! 🇺🇲 — NLWC (@NittanyLionWC) June 8, 2022

The Nittany Lion must accept the spot by June 27 as he gets the priority spot over Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott.

Starocci won an individual national title at 174 pounds in two straight for Penn State.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE