After a perfect regular season, Penn State will look to add more hardware to its trophy case when it travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

For a program in the ultra-competitive Big Ten, a two-year conference title drought might not seem like much. But for a program that has won eight national titles in 11 years, the Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track at the conference championships.

The program's last Big Ten banner came in 2019 when it finished 35 points ahead of second-place Ohio State.

“You need 10 guys scoring points, and obviously bonus points are huge all of the time just like a dual meet,” Cael Sanderson said Monday.

The last Big Ten Tournament the Nittany Lions won was held in Minneapolis three seasons ago.

That championship-winning team featured four individual conference champions in Jason Nolf, Mark Hall, Bo Nickal and Anthony Cassar.

“We had a pretty stinking good team, but we've got a pretty good team right now too,” Sanderson said.

Roman Bravo-Young was a member of that same 2019 squad and wrestled for the blue and white at 133 pounds as a true freshman.

To the Tucson, Arizona, native, winning the national tournament is his main focus rather than the conference championship and something he’s not overly concerned about.

While that may be Bravo-Young’s perspective, it’s not something he said he believes will affect him when it comes time to take the mat.

“That's just my interpretation, it doesn't really affect the team,” Bravo-Young said. “'I'm gonna do what I can, and the team is ready and excited just like any other team. So we're just going to go out there and wrestle — that's all we can do.”

With that being said, any team title Penn State may take home will mean more to the senior now than it did in the past.

“I think for me this year, it's going to mean a lot more if we find a way to win Big Tens and nationals just because I know that back then, I wasn't really the leader of the team,” Bravo-Young said. “It was more Bo Nickal and all those guys, and now this year, I’m more of a leader.”

Bravo-Young is coming off of his first individual Big Ten Title from a season ago and will enter this year’s tournament as the top-ranked wrestler at 133.

His teammate Aaron Brooks has also been seeded as the top wrestler at 184.

Brooks is aiming to win his third individual championship at the conference tournament in as many years but has yet to be a part of a title-winning team.

“I think compared to last year's team, in general, we're a lot more prepared,” Brooks said. “Last year, we only got the Big Ten conference — but getting that first half and then the Big Ten season under our belt, I think our team is a lot more confident and prepared.”

Brooks also said he believes the longer season has allowed for this year’s team to grow closer together, something he thinks will make a big difference.

Brooks, though, like Bravo-Young, views the Big Ten Tournament almost like preparation for his team’s ultimate goal of being crowned national champions.

“I think it's important just because the Big Ten offers a great opportunity to be kind of like a miniature NCAA Tournament,” Brooks said. “I've heard people say, at times, the Big Ten is sometimes harder than the NCAA Tournament based on the matchups you get.

“It's a great conference win to get before heading to the NCAA Tournament: Just stay in rhythm and just keep the guys confident.”

Brooks and Bravo-Young are just two of the Nittany Lions who will enter the tournament as top seeds.

Carter Starocci and Nick Lee will also enter the tournament with a No. 1 next to their name in their weight classes, while Max Dean and Greg Kerkvliet were seeded No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, at 197 and heavyweight.

Sanderson, who has won six Big Ten titles since taking over as head coach of the blue and white, understands that it’ll take a total team effort to win the tournament again.

“The more you think about yourself, the smaller your world gets and the more difficult things become and the less fun it is,” Sanderson said.

If his team can focus on making the most of its opportunities and wrestling with enthusiasm and excitement, Sanderson thinks his Nittany Lions will be just fine.

“Just enjoy being out there and just competing, and let's be the best we can be, and let's get excited about the opportunity that we have because it's pretty cool,” Sanderson said. “Winning a Big Ten championship is a big deal and something that's definitely worth fighting for.”

