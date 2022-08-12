Penn State welcomed a Pennsylvania recruit to its ranks.

Rising high school senior Branden Wentzel committed to the blue and white as part of the school's 2023 recruiting class.

Currently wrestling at Montoursville High School, Wentzel carries a 117-15 record through three years.

Wentzel clenched the State Championship as a freshman, and wrapped up his the 2021-22 as state runner-up at 113 pounds.

Joining four other class of 2023 commits, Cael Sanderson is no doubt pleased with Wentzel's addition to the team.

