Penn State wrestling added to its next generation of wrestlers Tuesday evening with the commitment of Connor Pierce, a class of 2022 wrestler.

The Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, native compiled a 139-18 high school record and finished as the Pennsylvania 2A state runner-up this past season, with a 37-1 record.

Pierce would most likely slot into either 133, 141 or 149 pounds depending on who the Nittany Lions retain in the offseason.

