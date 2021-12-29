Penn State wrestling adds All-American transfer Drew Hildebrant to roster at 125 pounds

Cael Sanderson and Penn State picked up another addition from the transfer portal as Drew Hildebrandt has been added to the team’s roster.

The sixth-year senior has spent the last five seasons wrestling at Central Michigan, earning two All-American honors and a fourth place finish at the NCAA championships last year as a Chippewa.

The Nittany Lions’ addition of Hildebrandt fills in arguably the biggest hole on the roster at 125 pounds, as the team has a combined 2-6 record at the weight class through the first eight bouts of the season.

The story of the season for Penn State so far has been the dominant nature of the back half of its lineup, but landing Hildebrandt could change that story completely.

