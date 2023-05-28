Penn State wrestling acquires former Wolverine Kurt McHenry via transfer portal

Penn State added a 125-pounder to its roster Sunday evening.

Former Michigan wrestler Kurt McHenry announced his transfer to Happy Valley via Instagram.

Kurt McHenry to Penn State pic.twitter.com/OyRMZCUQjc — Heavyweight Nation (@hwtnation) May 28, 2023

McHenry went 12-6 in four years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and finished the 2023 season with a 7-4 mark.

Gary Steen started at 125 pounds for the Nittany Lions in place of an injured Robbie Howard but finished the year with a record 6-15.

McHenry appears primed to compete with incoming freshman Braeden Davis, the 36th-ranked recruit in the nation, for a spot in the starting lineup.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young announces MMA debut Former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young will make his MMA debut on June 29.