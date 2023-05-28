 Skip to main content
Penn State wrestling acquires former Wolverine Kurt McHenry via transfer portal

Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers, Cael Sanderson

Head Coach Cael Sanderson gets to his feet while watching a match during Penn State wrestling’s matchup against Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Scarlet Knights 27-11.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State added a 125-pounder to its roster Sunday evening.

Former Michigan wrestler Kurt McHenry announced his transfer to Happy Valley via Instagram.

McHenry went 12-6 in four years in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and finished the 2023 season with a 7-4 mark.

Gary Steen started at 125 pounds for the Nittany Lions in place of an injured Robbie Howard but finished the year with a record 6-15.

McHenry appears primed to compete with incoming freshman Braeden Davis, the 36th-ranked recruit in the nation, for a spot in the starting lineup.

