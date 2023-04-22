Three Penn State wrestlers registered for the U.S. Open on Friday.

Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Beau Bartlett put their names down for the freestyle event that starts on April 26 in Las Vegas.

PSU/NLWC has registered for the Open.Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci are in along with Nolf, Lee, McIntosh, Beau Bartlett and more. pic.twitter.com/rKCfSQ8XMD — Christian Pyles (@CPyles8) April 21, 2023

All three wrestlers will compete in the Senior age group. Bartlett will wrestle in the 65 kg weight class, Starocci at 79 kg and Aaron Brooks at 86 kg.

The U.S. Open is the first step in creating the America's World Team roster. The winner of each weight class earns a bye to the finals of the World Team Trials on May 20. A win at the World Team Trials places a wrestler in the Final X on June 10 to wrestle for the spot.

Starocci, Brooks and Bartlett join seven other NLWC members that have signed up for the US Open.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE