Three Penn State wrestlers, former and current, took home U.S. Open crowns late Friday night.

Aaron Brooks is the lone current Nittany Lion that took home the U.S. Open title. Brooks defeated Zahid Valencia with a 10-6 victory to secure his spot at the Final X in June. He’ll wrestle against former Penn Stater David Taylor.

Nick Lee and Jason Nolf are the other two former Nittany Lions to take home US Open titles.

Nolf knocked off Vincenzo Joseph, also a former Penn State wrestler, 10-5 in the 74kg finals to win the championship. Nolf will wrestle fellow NLWC member Kyle Dake at Final X.

Lee defeated Joseph McKenna 10-5 as well in the 65kg finals to advance to the Final X starting on June 10.

The winner of each weight class at Final X will represent Team USA at the Senior World Championships.

