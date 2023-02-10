In Penn State’s 33-8 rout of Rutgers, Shayne Van Ness delivered a huge four points early in the dual.

No. 13 Van Ness faced off against Rutgers’ Tony White, earning a 21-9 major decision on Friday night.

With the way the first period went, the final result came as a shock. After one, Van Ness held a 6-4 lead over White via a reversal in the closing seconds of the period.

White looked up to the challenge and was poised for a competitive bout against an excellent grappler, but the second period started to show cracks in the Scarlet Knight’s shield.

Despite a solid effort, White was trailing 10-6 entering the final period. There, Van Ness would claim a 21-9 victory over his foe, silencing the home crowd.

An 11-point third period propelled the Nittany Lion to a major decision, and at the time, four crucial points to even the dual at 8-8.

In Penn State’s last two duals against Indiana and Rutgers, each on the road, the team’s record through the first three bouts was 1-2. Each time, Penn State trailed when Van Ness took the mat.

Each time, he delivered in a big way.

Van Ness’ win over White gave him back-to-back major decisions. The wins came after he had lost his previous two bouts to No. 3 Sammy Sasso and No. 6 Max Murin.

What makes this most recent victory even more impressive is that Van Ness arguably should have had a pin against White, but time ran out in the period.

The redshirt freshman is the first part in Penn State’s trio of young wrestlers in the middle weights, joining No. 8 Levi Haines at 157 and No. 9 Alex Facundo at 165.

Van Ness has put together an impressive first year as a starter. So far, he’s posted an 13-4 record this season, with all four losses coming to top-10 opponents.

Sitting at No. 13 with a good resume, Van Ness could potentially push for an All-American bid come Nationals this year.

The redshirt freshman has been competitive in every bout this year, including a 6-2 loss to No. 2 Austin Gomez, which has virtually secured him a tournament bid.

A top-eight finish is a very real possibility for the young gun, but he will need to get hot right before the Big Ten Championship and Nationals.

On paper, Van Ness will likely have one more ranked opponent in the regular season: Maryland’s No. 18 Ethen Miller. A big win against Miller might be enough to propel Van Ness into the Big Ten Tournament on March 4.

Looking at Van Ness’ resume, he has posted bonus-point victories in seven of his 13 wins. His ability to get after opponents and put them on their heels will be dangerous in the postseason.

That being said, he will face some tough competition for the Big Ten Title, which could include some rematches against Gomez, Murin or Sasso. Not to mention, new faces like No. 4 Yahya Thomas or No. 15 Michael Blockhus could emerge.

The list of competitors only grows nationally, but Van Ness will remain a tough out for many wrestlers when he gets a chance to prove himself on the biggest stage.

Van Ness will be a name to keep an eye out for as a wrestler on the bubble for one of those coveted All-American spots at 149 this year.

If he doesn’t place, there seems to be a bright future for the young man in Happy Valley, where he will be surrounded by a load of young talent and one of the best coaching staffs in the nation.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE