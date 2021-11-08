Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Bravo-Young)

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young wrestles Purdue’s Jacob Rundell in the 133-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Bravo-Young won by 9-3 decision.

Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo Young announced at the program's weekly media session that at this point he does not intend on returning after this season.

Despite the announcement, Bravo-Young would have a remaining year of NCAA eligibility should he return.

Bravo-Young is coming off his best season in a Nittany Lion singlet.

Last season, he was a Big Ten champion and a national champion at the 133-pound weight class.

