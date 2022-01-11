Penn State Wrestling vs. Indiana, Brooks Takedown

Penn State's Aaron Brooks defeated Indiana's D.J. Washington 13-4 in the 184-pound bout on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State claimed a 29-11 victory over Indiana.

 Nick Eickhoff

Defending 184-pound national champion Aaron Brooks earned weekly recognition for his performance in the Penn State wins over Maryland and Indiana.

Brooks was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday, the second time he’s won the award this season.

The junior defeated two ranked opponents last weekend in the Terrapins’ No. 17 Kyle Cochran and the Hoosiers’ No. 20 Donnell Washington to open up Big Ten wrestling season.

The Nittany Lion won the award just two weeks ago, also by beating two ranked opponents in a week.

Brooks is currently 8-0 on the season going into Sunday’s meet against Rutgers; however, he is set to face another ranked opponent in No. 5 John Poznanski.

