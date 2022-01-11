Defending 184-pound national champion Aaron Brooks earned weekly recognition for his performance in the Penn State wins over Maryland and Indiana.

Brooks was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday, the second time he’s won the award this season.

🤼‍♂️ 🏅 The #B1GWrestle weekly awards are in!Wrestler of the Week: Aaron Brooks, @pennstateWREST Defeated two ranked opponents in the opening weekend of Big Ten action, helping Penn State to a 2-0 conference record 🗞 https://t.co/Gla4XBJZve pic.twitter.com/348v9o6y4y — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 11, 2022

The junior defeated two ranked opponents last weekend in the Terrapins’ No. 17 Kyle Cochran and the Hoosiers’ No. 20 Donnell Washington to open up Big Ten wrestling season.

The Nittany Lion won the award just two weeks ago, also by beating two ranked opponents in a week.

Brooks is currently 8-0 on the season going into Sunday’s meet against Rutgers; however, he is set to face another ranked opponent in No. 5 John Poznanski.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State wrestling officially ranked No. 1 in NWCA Coaches Poll and InterMat rankings Penn State has jumped one spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll and now sits atop both the most rece…