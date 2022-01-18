When it comes to athletes in a league of their own without any competition, there are few in the sports world.

There’s the 1972 Miami Dolphins who won the Super Bowl with a 17-0 record, and the 1973 UCLA Bruins basketball team who won the national championship with a perfect 30-0 record.

Even Penn State’s current head coach, Cael Sanderson, had a collegiate record of 159-0 in his days at Iowa State.

The Nittany Lions might have one of their own this season in 184-pound wrestler Aaron Brooks.

The Hagerstown, Maryland, native has been on fire through his first nine bouts of the 2021-22 wrestling season, winning all of them and recording bonus points in eight of them.

The lone bout that didn’t result in bonus points was against Northern Iowa’s No. 4 Parker Keckeisen in one of the Nittany Lions’ dual meets at the Journeyman Collegiate Duals.

It makes sense his closest match thus far has come against a top-five wrestler, and considering the amount of bonus points he’s scored, it's fair to assume that’s the only time he’s wrestled someone of that caliber.

That assumption couldn’t be much farther off.

The defending national champion has wrestled a top-20 wrestler in more than half of his bouts, including another top-five contest on Sunday against Rutgers John Poznanski, who he defeated with a 10-2 major decision.

The other three wins over No. 8 Donnell Washington, No. 12 Kyle Cochran and No. 16 Jonathan Loew were all also by major decision, as he defeated them by nine points or more.

In a schedule like the Big Ten, where 10 of the 14 teams are ranked, Brooks’ consistency in his wrestling and mindset is needed.

“This is like the gauntlet part of the season,” Brooks said. “I’ve had really good opponents these last couple weeks, so heading into Michigan it’s the same mindset, same outlook.”

The blue and white, and Brooks himself, is heading into its toughest dual meet of the year against the third-ranked Wolverines.

Michigan is the home of the No. 2 wrestler in the country at 184 pounds, and four-time NCAA finalist — Myles Amine.

The match against the seventh-year senior will be a testament to Brooks’ ability to dominate the weight class, as well as a potential sneak peek of this season’s NCAA championships, which is a focus of Brooks.

“I’m definitely not just thinking about now, I know I have to see these guys multiple times,” Brooks said. “I want to put that mindset out there that hopefully they don’t want to wrestle me again and just try to make it not fun for them.”

Brooks’ effort to wrestle hard and scare his opponents with his ability, rather than trash talk, is evidence of his collected nature.

“In addition to him being a great wrestler, he’s calm, regardless of where we’re at or the circumstances,” Sanderson said. “That’s really a valuable leadership quality and something that he’s off the charts in that category.”

Sanderson said Brooks has always had that veteran mindset, even when he didn’t necessarily have the experience.

His head coach recalled a tough match early in Brooks’ Penn State career against Lehigh where he was smiling despite the opponent.

“He has the physical ability and mental capacity to be the same person, regardless of the circumstance,” Sanderson said. “I think that’s one of the things that really makes him special.”

