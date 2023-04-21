BJC Feature

The Bryce Jordan Center was officially selected this week to host the 2024 U.S. Wrestling Team Trials.

The trials are expected to take place on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The members that are ultimately selected will represent Team USA at the Olympic Games in Paris, which will take place from August 5-11 in 2024.

The trials will determine the nation’s representatives at all 18 Olympic weights, six for both men and women as well as six for the Greco-Roman style.

