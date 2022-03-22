Penn State wrestling has three wrestlers nominated for Hodge Trophy

Following a successful national title run and five individual championships, Penn State wrestling had a trio of its repeat national champions nominated for the Hodge Trophy, wrestling's equivalent of the Heisman.

Fifth-year senior Nick Lee, senior Roman Bravo-Young and sophomore Carter Starocci were the three nominees for the blue and white, all of whom posted undefeated records on the season.

Fans can vote for the wrestler they think is most deserving of the honor at the the Hodge Trophy website.

The winner of the fan vote will get five first place votes, while the remaining portion of the votes will come from media, retired college coaches and representatives from national wrestling organizations.

