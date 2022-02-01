The big news for Penn State last Friday was cementing its No. 1 ranking with a win over rival No. 2 Iowa, but the Nittany Lions managed to make history in the marquee dual meet Friday.

The matchup between Penn State and the Hawkeyes was the most watched wrestling broadcast in Big Ten Network history averaging 363,000 viewers on the night.

Incredible!! It was a privilege to be part of a record breaking night! Last Friday’s dual between #1 @pennstateWREST and #2 @Hawks_Wrestling was the most-watched wrestling broadcast in @BigTenNetwork history averaging 363,000 viewers! Thanks so much for watching! 📺🤼🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hzh93X3Pob — Shane Sparks (@ShaneSparksBTN) February 1, 2022

Penn State defeated Iowa in the dual 19-13 to stay undefeated during the 2021-22 season.

