Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers, Berge

The big news for Penn State last Friday was cementing its No. 1 ranking with a win over rival No. 2 Iowa, but the Nittany Lions managed to make history in the marquee dual meet Friday. 

The matchup between Penn State and the Hawkeyes was the most watched wrestling broadcast in Big Ten Network history averaging 363,000 viewers on the night.

Penn State defeated Iowa in the dual 19-13 to stay undefeated during the 2021-22 season.

