PSU Wrestling vs. North Carolina, Lee

Penn State's Nick Lee is victor and champion of his weight class after matching up with North Carolina's Kizhan Clarke during the NCAA Wrestling Tournament.  Lee defeated Clarke 10-3. 

 Chloe Trieff

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club has added another accomplished athlete to its roster on Tuesday.

Penn States Nick Lee announced he would join the organization as a resident athlete, teaming up with a slew of some of the world’s best wrestlers.

Lee posted a 119-13 career record in his five years with the blue and white, winning two national championships in the process.

