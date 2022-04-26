The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club has added another accomplished athlete to its roster on Tuesday.
Penn States Nick Lee announced he would join the organization as a resident athlete, teaming up with a slew of some of the world’s best wrestlers.
Welcome to the NLWC!https://t.co/rtzqTx7R8T pic.twitter.com/OQtenKcblY— NLWC (@NittanyLionWC) April 26, 2022
Lee posted a 119-13 career record in his five years with the blue and white, winning two national championships in the process.
