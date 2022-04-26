The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club has added another accomplished athlete to its roster on Tuesday.

Penn States Nick Lee announced he would join the organization as a resident athlete, teaming up with a slew of some of the world’s best wrestlers.

Lee posted a 119-13 career record in his five years with the blue and white, winning two national championships in the process.

