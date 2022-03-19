After one win on Saturday, Penn State heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet finished fourth overall at his second national tournament.

Kerkvliet defeated Michigan’s Mason Paris earlier on Saturday, winning by way of a 6-1 decision with 3:01 in riding time after a full third period ride out.

The Nittany Lion heavyweight then medically forfeited in his third place bout against Lehigh’s Jordan Wood.

The fourth place finish comes after he finished seventh in the tournament a year ago.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE