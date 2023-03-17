TULSA, Okla. — Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness continued his successful postseason run by downing Iowa State’s Paniro Johnson.

Van Ness followed his comeback performance against Maryland’s Ethen Miller in Session 1 with a dominant 14-8 decision over Johnson in Session 2.

The two wrestlers met for the first time back on Dec. 20, when Penn State and Iowa State competed against one another in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.

In that bout, Johnson, ranked No. 5 at the time, got the better of Van Ness in a razor-thin 3-2 decision. The near-upset was a sign of things to come for Van Ness, who finished the regular season with a 15-4 record.

In Round 1 of the NCAA Championships, Van Ness slipped up against Miller through the first two periods and the bout looked all but over with an 8-1 Miller lead.

Van Ness didn’t give in, as he rallied in the third with takedown after takedown, bringing the score close at 12-7. Van Ness used everything he had left to get one more takedown and a fall to boot.

The thrilling comeback that punched Van Ness’ ticket to the second round must have woken something up inside the young wrestler, because he looked like a completely different athlete than in those first two periods. His fire from that third period carried over to his rematch with Johnson.

Against Johnson, Van Ness tallied an early takedown and four near-fall points to take a 6-0 lead over the Cyclone. Van Ness was just a hair away from the fall before Johnson was able to get on his stomach.

Already trailing 6-0 after one period, Johnson was exhausted and in dire trouble, not unlike Van Ness was in Round 1. The difference here was that Johnson wouldn’t be able to dig himself out of the hole.

At the start of the second, two quick takedowns by Johnson made it look like the bout still had life, but Van Ness would beg to differ. Getting back to his offense, the Nittany Lion tallied a late takedown in the second to take a 10-4 lead into the third.

Knocking on the door for a bonus-point victory, Van Ness tried to pour it onto Johnson. A late takedown by Johnson would take the major decision away from the Penn Stater, though.

Van Ness would still get the last laugh. His 14-8 victory proved the Cyclone’s comments after he won the Big 12 Championship to be false.

Johnson said, “I plan on winning an NCAA title. I plan on never losing again.”

Van Ness had other plans.

With Van Ness’ victory, he moves on to the quarterfinals at 149 pounds and will face No. 20 seed Graham Rooks from Indiana.

The Hoosier is fresh off of upsets over No. 13 seed Kellyn March and No. 4 seed Caleb Henson in the first two rounds. With a strong start for Rooks, Van Ness can’t look past the Indiana wrestler toward the daunting task of potentially wrestling No. 1 seed and three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis in the semifinal.

It’s worth noting that Van Ness and Henson have already met twice this season. On each occasion, Van Ness beat the Hoosier by major decision, first 17-5 in the dual and then 12-4 in the Big Ten Championships.

With that in mind, Van Ness has a very realistic path to becoming an All-American in his first season as a starter for the Nittany Lions. With a win over Rooks, Van Ness would have already accomplished just that.

Entering as the No. 13 seed, that result wasn’t expected according to the seeding by the NCAA.

It seems Van Ness will have more to give for the Nittany Lions in both this tournament and in the years that follow.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE