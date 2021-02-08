Bryce Jordan Center, Sunset, Local Buildings and Generic Shots
Buy Now

Outside the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

 Emma Kappel

Penn State fans will now have to wait a bit longer to watch current and former Nittany Lions vie for spots on an Olympic team in person.

State College and the Bryce Jordan Center, which were originally slated to serve as the host for the 2020 wrestling Olympic Team Trials, will now host the event in 2024 Penn State and USA Wrestling announced in a release.

All three parties — Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, USA Wrestling and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee tried to reschedule the event for 2021 but ultimately settled on 2024.

"A decision to relocate the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials was made due to a variety of factors, including current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans," the parties said in a statement.

USA Wrestling is currently trying to find a new host for the 2021 Olympic Trials with a target date of April 2021.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags