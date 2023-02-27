Penn State had plenty of memorable individual performances during the regular season. Here’s the continuation of the best performances throughout the Nittany Lions’ 16-0 stretch.

8. Carter Starocci vs. Donnell Washington

Carter Starocci had this bout against Indiana’s Donnell Washington circled on his calendar ever since their first and only meeting over two years ago.

Their previous meeting resulted in a 10-9 win for Washington, which he had once led at 10-1. The bout stuck in Starocci’s mind, being one of only two career losses for the star 174-pounder.

With lots of talk on social media, it was clear Starocci wanted blood against his Hoosier rival.

On the mat, Starocci controlled the bout from the second period on. He only gave up one takedown in the match, which came in the first period, en route to an 11-3 victory.

Afterward, the two wrestlers got into a heated argument that had to be broken up by each team’s respective coaching staffs.

7. Carter Starocci vs. Ethan Smith

Landing on the list back to back with his performances is Starocci for his 11-5 win over Ohio State’s Ethan Smith.

Smith, who was ranked No. 7, fell behind early in the bout to Starocci 4-2, but he remained in striking distance of victory. Starocci’s performances in the second and third periods proved too much to handle for the Buckeye.

However, Smith did earn the first takedown of the season against Starocci. Until that point, no opponent could have said the same.

While he didn’t earn a bonus-point victory, Starocci did manage to get a crucial win against one of the Big Ten’s top teams.

Since facing Starocci, Smith has risen to No. 5 in InterMat’s rankings for 174.

6. Max Dean vs. Jacob Warner

In an NCAA Championship rematch, Dean had a chance to nearly put away the Hawkeyes against a familiar foe. Then-No. 7 Jacob Warner had the even larger task of trying to defeat an opponent he was 0-2 against.

This bout was all about Dean’s ability to control the pace of the match. Neither side was able to generate any offense, as neither grappler recorded a takedown.

Instead, Dean recorded a second-period escape and third-period ride-out to defeat Warner for the third time in his career, virtually ending Iowa’s hopes of winning the dual.

Dean’s ability to win bouts solely on riding time has become a major asset in relatively close duals for Penn State this season, and that trend should continue into the postseason.

5. Aaron Brooks vs. Kaleb Romero

Brooks’ second time on the best performances of the season list lands at No. 5. His win against Ohio State’s then-No. 5 Kaleb Romero was by a razor-thin margin.

The matchup was the only bout between top-five wrestlers in the dual. This bout was low scoring from the start, with the only point through the first two periods coming via an escape by Brooks.

Romero dislocated his finger in this match that briefly paused the competition, but he was able to stick it out for the remainder of the matchup.

A late takedown in the third proved to be the difference-maker for Brooks, earning him a close 3-2 victory in a bout that could have gone either way.

The victory put Penn State up 19-9 over Ohio State leading into the final two bouts.

4. Max Dean vs. Yonger Bastida

After suffering early back-to-back losses in the season against Ethan Laird and Michael Beard, Dean’s next real test came a little over two weeks later against Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida, who was ranked No. 2.

This bout would mark a major turnaround for the defending 197-pound national champion. In a pivotal point of the dual, Dean delivered for both his own sake and the entire team’s.

Following Brooks’ loss to Marcus Coleman, Iowa State was one point behind the Nittany Lions, 13-12.

Dean and Bastida were deadlocked 0-0 at the end of the first period, which put Dean on bottom to begin the second. Earning the escape, the Nittany Lion fended off an attack that nearly brought him down and instead took down the Cyclone in the final seconds of the period.

Leading 3-0 to begin the final period, Bastida finally got on the board with an escape, but the damage was done. Dean took the bout 4-1 with riding time.

3. Alex Facundo vs. Cameron Amine

Third on this list is another bout from the Penn State-Michigan dual. Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo entered ranked No. 16 with a tall task against Michigan’s Cameron Amine, who was ranked No. 5.

Facundo didn’t flinch against his more experienced foe. He opened the scoring in the first with a takedown for an early 2-0 lead.

Amine got the escape to cut Facundo’s lead in half at the end of the period. Another escape by Amine at the start of the next period tied the bout at 2-2, which was the only scoring of the period.

Facundo was awarded a reversal in the final 20 seconds of the bout that looked to give him a 5-2 victory. Instead, a challenge by Michigan gave Amine a takedown for a 4-3 lead.

With under 10 seconds in the third, Facundo escaped to force sudden victory. There, neither wrestler recorded a takedown, leading to tiebreakers.

Via riding time criteria, Facundo took the bout 5-5 to earn a top-five upset. The redshirt freshman had officially arrived.

2. Levi Haines vs. Will Lewan

Another big upset by a Penn State freshman in the Michigan dual came by the hands of Haines. Now on the scene and ranked No. 17, Haines would face then-No. 10 Will Lewan.

Lots of mystery surrounded the dual as to whether Haines would get the start over Terrell Barraclough. In the end, the decision paid off for Cael Sanderson and his staff.

Neither wrestler was able to earn takedowns in regulation against one another, with the only points coming via escapes.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Haines got the match-winning takedown with under 50 seconds to go in sudden victory. The crowd exploded in the Bryce Jordan Center as the win took the dual into halftime.

1. Greg Kerkvliet vs. Tony Cassioppi

The biggest performance was undoubtedly Greg Kerkvliet’s second career win and first official scored win over Tony Cassioppi.

Prior to this season, Kerkvliet was 0-3 against the Hawkeye heavyweight. Although the dual was all but put away as the Hawkeyes needed a pin to win via criteria, the bout still meant a lot to Penn State’s own heavyweight.

Wanting to prove his win in the NWCA All Star Classic wasn’t just a fluke; Kerkvliet showed the world why he was ranked No. 2 over No. 3 Cassioppi.

The Nittany Lion scored the opening takedown with just a minute to go in the first period. Leading 2-1 through two periods, Kerkvliet earned an escape at the start of the third to put the match well within his control.

In the end, Kerkvliet put the finishing touches on Penn State’s victory over Iowa with a 4-1 win.

