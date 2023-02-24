With Penn State’s regular season wrapped up after its demolition of Clarion last weekend, there’s time to reflect on the best individual performances from Penn State wrestlers so far.

Out of over 150 dual performances, here are No. 15 through No. 9 of the best bouts by Penn Staters this season.

15. Roman Bravo-Young vs. Jesse Mendez

Coming in first on the list is No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young’s 8-2 win over Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez. At the time, Mendez was ranked No. 9, but he has since risen to No. 8 in InterMat’s rankings at 133 pounds.

While not the biggest offensive performance by Bravo-Young, the Penn State star dominated a young challenger at 133 from the opening seconds of the bout. Mendez was unable to score one takedown against Bravo-Young’s stout defense.

Mendez, a true freshman, has stormed onto the national stage this season with an impressive 13-3 record. Despite his early success, his bout against Bravo-Young shows the young grappler still has much to learn against the nation’s best.

Bravo-Young and Mendez could possibly rematch at either the Big Ten Tournament or NCAA Tournament.

14. Max Dean vs. Gavin Hoffman

The next bout also comes from the dual against Ohio State. Penn State’s 197-pounder, ranked No. 4 at the time, Max Dean took on then-No. 17 Gavin Hoffman.

Holding a 2-0 advantage over Hoffman heading into the second period, Dean shifted gears as Hoffman chose down. Utilizing his signature bow and arrow move, Dean pinned the Buckeye to officially secure the dual for the Nittany Lions.

Dean’s fifth pin of the season couldn’t have come at a better time, as the defending national champion ended all hopes of a Buckeye comeback.

Hoffman isn’t the highest-ranked wrestler, but he certainly was a quality opponent who gave Dean a fight in the first period. He faltered in the second, giving Dean a golden opportunity.

13. Levi Haines vs. Corbyn Munson

Now a household name among Penn State fans, Levi Haines had a fiery start to his dual career with the blue and white, making his dual debut against Central Michigan’s then-No. 31 Corbyn Munson.

The true freshman came in relief of former starter Terrell Barraclough, but Haines proved he needed a bigger role than that of a benchwarmer.

Facing a ranked opponent in his first start, Haines didn’t only down his opponent. He dominated him.

Haines would earn Penn State’s fourth-straight fall at the 1:38 mark. Making the most of the opportunity, Haines impressed in what was a last-minute switch of the lineup.

Since then, Haines has grown into a top wrestler in the nation and forced the coaching staff to burn his redshirt. The young Nittany Lion went from the bench to Penn State’s answer at 157 pounds in just a short couple of weeks.

12. Gary Steen vs. Tristan Lujan

Gary Steen has had a rough start to his career in the blue and white. With a 6-12 record on the season, things haven’t gone as planned for the redshirt freshman.

However, Steen has one win on his resume that stands out from the rest. Entering the dual against Michigan State on a seven-bout losing streak, Steen had to face then-No. 24 Tristan Lujan.

The 125-pound freshman blocked out the noise as he faced off with the Spartan. Neither wrestler was able to generate offense throughout three periods, resulting in a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.

In sudden victory, Steen opened up offensively and became the aggressor against the favored foe. He managed to finally find room and takedown Lujan for the 3-1 sudden victory.

Steen’s first and only conference win of the season was a thrilling bout until the very end.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

11. Aaron Brooks vs. Matt Finesilver

Aaron Brooks has put together an impressive 9-1 campaign this year, but two of his wins stick out in particular. The first is his 14-4 major decision over Michigan’s then-No. 9 Matt Finesilver.

Brooks, who hasn’t relinquished his No. 1 ranking all season, battled Finesilver exactly one month after his only loss came at the hands of Marcus Coleman. With a chance to regain some traction against a top-10 opponent, Brooks went into overdrive.

Following a fast two-takedown period in the first, Brooks tallied an escape and another two takedowns in the second period. The wrestler in blue and white began laying into the Michigan Wolverine.

In the end, Brooks came out with the major decision against a high-quality opponent. Since the two have parted ways, Finesilver has actually risen to No. 8 at 184 pounds.

10. Roman Bravo-Young vs. Brody Teske

In the most anticipated dual of the season, Penn State played host to Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Bravo-Young’s part in the dual has one of his performances landing in the season’s top 15 again. The Penn State legend found his former teammate and roommate Brody Teske across from him on the mat.

Teske, who entered the bout ranked No. 17, was a step behind Bravo-Young the entire matchup, but the third period was when things took a real turn.

Leading 7-2 and looking for the bonus-point victory, Bravo-Young got the better of his friend and earned the pin with under 15 seconds to go.

On the brightest regular-season stage, Bravo-Young showed he was the best against the nation’s second-best squad. Although, his victory did little to calm fans who wanted to see him and Spencer Lee go to work against one another.

9. Levi Haines vs. Garrett Model

Haines has had plenty of noteworthy performances this year, including his 16-6 major decision over Wisconsin’s Garrett Model.

Model was No. 16 at 157 pounds when the Nittany Lions came to town earlier this year. Haines at the time was still unranked and an unknown commodity.

That was about to change.

Making his fourth-straight start, Haines looked like he belonged in the starting lineup all along. He earned four near-fall points early in the bout that gave him a large 8-2 lead at the end of the first period.

Out of his depth, Model tried fighting his way back into the bout with little success. Haines took the victory by major decision.

Check out Part 2 on Monday for No. 8 through No. 1 of Penn State’s best individual performances of the regular season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE