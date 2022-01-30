Two Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members took home some hardware early Sunday morning at the 2022 Ivan Yariguin Grand Prix in Krasnoyark, Russia.

Former Penn State wrestler and three-time NCAA champion Jason Nolf won the silver medal at 74 kilograms, while NLWC member, and Tokyo silver medalist, Kyle Snyder walked away with gold at 97 kilograms.

Snyder wins third Yariguin title, Nolf and Valencia secure medals in final day of competition — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) January 30, 2022

Snyder defeated Russia’s Shamil Musaev in the final to win his third Yariguin title, making him the first American men’s freestyle wrestler to ever complete that feat.

Nolf pinned his opponent to make his way to finals, but ultimately fell to Russia’s Chermen Valiev by a 6-1 score.

