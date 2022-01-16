Penn State will be without Nick Lee for a second straight match on Sunday.

The fifth-year senior will miss his second straight match due to "protocols," per Penn State Athletics, after missing the Nittany Lion's meet agaisnt Indiana.

LINE-UP NOTE //Nick Lee will not be able to compete today as protocols will keep him out of the line-up once more...#PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) January 16, 2022

Lee, the No. 1 141-pound wrestler was set to square off with Rutgers' Sebastian Rivera who is ranked No. 3 in the weight class.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+2 Early-season roster moves shaking up Penn State wrestling, NCAA title outlook The 2021-22 wrestling season has already been one of the more eventful campaigns in recent m…