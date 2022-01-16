Penn State wrestling vs. Lehigh

Penn State's Nick Lee wrestles Lehigh's Connor McGonagle in the 141-pound bout on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 23-16.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State will be without Nick Lee for a second straight match on Sunday.

The fifth-year senior will miss his second straight match due to "protocols," per Penn State Athletics, after missing the Nittany Lion's meet agaisnt Indiana.

Lee, the No. 1 141-pound wrestler was set to square off with Rutgers' Sebastian Rivera who is ranked No. 3 in the weight class.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags