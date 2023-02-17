Penn State can cap off its third-straight undefeated season with a win against Clarion on Sunday.

The top-ranked Nittany Lions will wrestle the Golden Eagles in Rec Hall in the last dual meet of the season before the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments start.

The defending national champions are a perfect 15-0 this season behind a lineup that features nine ranked wrestlers. Clarion enters the dual meet with an 11-4 record and a lineup with one ranked wrestler.

Sunday’s dual meet will have one ranked-on-ranked matchup and one unranked-on-unranked matchup, barring any substitutions. The other eight bouts feature ranked Penn State wrestlers versus unranked Clarion wrestlers.

Here’s a look at the matchups for the Nittany Lions’ dual-meet season finale.

125 pounds: Gary Steen (PSU) vs. Joey Fischer (Clarion)

Penn State has started at a scoring disadvantage in almost every dual meet, with the exception of the Rider and Michigan State contests. The Nittany Lions’ season finale against Clarion will provide a closer — yet still unfavorable — matchup at 125 pounds.

The Golden Eagles’ Joey Fischer is likely to take the mat against Gary Steen on Sunday, as Fischer has started 13 of Clarion’s 15 dual meets at the weight class.

While Steen is just 2-11 in dual-meet bouts this season, Fischer is a respectable 8-5 in dual meets this season.

Neither wrestler has a win over a current ranked wrestler, but the two do have some common opponents in Rutgers’ No. 16 Dean Peterson, Lock Haven’s No. 11 Anthony Noto and Rider’s Tyler Klinsky. Fischer has performed better against the ranked wrestlers, while Steen’s 6-4 win over Klinsky edges Fischer’s 4-3 win.

The 125-pound bout will be closer than some of Steen’s past matchups, but Fischer is expected to take this one home.

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. Mason Prinkey/Koen Kish (Clarion)

Normally, this is a dual meet Roman Bravo-Young would probably take a day off from, but the dual meet against Clarion will be Bravo-Young’s last opportunity to wrestle in Rec Hall. All signs point to the Nittany Lion closing out his Rec Hall career in dominant fashion.

The two-time defending national champion is currently on a 48-bout win streak, and the Golden Eagles’ two 133-pounders are performing on the opposite side of the spectrum.

Combined, Mason Prinkey and Koen Kish have combined for a 2-13 record in dual meets this season. Prinkey has started the last six dual meets for Clarion, meaning he’ll likely get the call.

It won’t matter who the Golden Eagles put out on the mat against Bravo-Young; it’ll just be another step in the road to 50 consecutive victories.

141 pounds: No. 5 Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. Seth Koleno (Clarion)

Beau Bartlett is in the midst of his best college season to date, currently holding an 18-1 record entering the final dual meet of the season. However, his opponent from Clarion isn’t a pushover.

Seth Koleno has started in all 15 of the Golden Eagles’ dual meets, posting an impressive 12-3 dual-meet record and a 19-7 total record. While Koleno hasn’t beat a ranked opponent this season, his closest result being a 4-1 decision loss to Purdue’s No. 13 Parker Filius, his record reflects that of a good wrestler.

Bartlett should take home the win to close out his regular season, but don’t completely rule out an upset.

149 pounds: No. 13 Shayne Van Ness (PSU) vs. Kyle Schickel (Clarion)

Shayne Van Ness is coming off arguably his most impressive performance when he takes the mat on Sunday. The last time Van Ness wrestled, he was able to defeat Maryland’s No. 18 Ethen Miller with a 19-4 technical fall.

Now, Van Ness will take the mat against Clarion’s Kyle Schickel, who’s also taken the mat for every Golden Eagle dual meet this season. Schickel also hasn’t beat a ranked wrestler this season but is 9-6 in dual meets.

Van Ness and Schickel have a few common opponents as well, but the biggest discrepancy between them is in their performances against Rider’s No. 22 Quinn Kinner.

Schickel lost to Kinner by a 16-0 technical fall the last time he wrestled. Van Ness, on the other hand, defeated Kinner with an 11-6 decision way back on Dec. 2, 2022.

Van Ness shouldn’t have too much trouble against Schickel on Sunday.

157 pounds: No. 8 Levi Haines (PSU) vs. Trevor Elfvin (Clarion)

True freshman Levi Haines has taken Penn State’s roster by storm in his first year repping the blue-and-white singlet, as he’s wrestled his way to a 19-1 record so far this season.

Haines’ opponent to close out the regular season will be the Golden Eagles’ Trevor Elfvin, who’s earned a 4-11 dual-meet record and a 6-15 overall record this season.

The Nittany Lion’s prowess on the mat should be evident again versus Clarion, as the Haines-Elfvin bout has no indication of being a nailbiter.

165 pounds: No. 9 Alex Facundo (PSU) vs. Cam Pine (Clarion)

Alex Facundo will have the honor of wrestling Cam Pine, one of the Golden Eagles’ best wrestlers.

Pine is 21-5 so far this season and is 13-1 in dual meets. However, Pine has only wrestled one ranked wrestler all season in South Dakota State’s No. 24 Tanner Cook, which resulted in Cook pinning Pine.

Pine’s lack of competition results in an illusion of sorts when people see his record, which is the exact opposite of Facundo, who’s wrestled a Big Ten gauntlet this season.

Facundo should have the upper hand over Pine, simply because Pine hasn’t really wrestled anyone of quality outside of Cook.

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. John Worthing (Clarion)

The final four wrestlers for Penn State are often the toughest tests for opposing wrestlers, and it all starts with No. 1 Carter Starocci.

Like Bravo-Young, Starocci also enters the dual meet versus the Golden Eagles on a massive win streak, as the two-time defending champion has won his last 43 bouts. He’ll look to make it 44 against Clarion’s John Worthing, who’s 17-6 this season.

The best wrestler Worthing has faced was Chattanooga’s No. 10 Rocky Jordan, which didn’t end well for the Golden Eagle. Jordan defeated Worthing by a 16-1 technical fall.

With that in mind, it’s unlikely that Worthing becomes Starocci’s third career loss.

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. No. 21 Will Feldkamp (Clarion)

Spoiler alert: The match between Aaron Brooks and Clarion’s Will Feldkamp will be the only ranked matchup of the dual meet.

Feldkamp is easily the most accomplished wrestler on the Golden Eagles’ roster. Feldkamp, who’s 13-2 in dual meets and 18-4 on the season, has defeated two ranked wrestlers in No. 17 Reece Heller via fall and No. 22 Giuseppe Hoose.

Brooks, the two-time defending national champion at the weight class, will still be heavily favored, though.

197 pounds: No. 3 Max Dean (PSU) vs. Tyler Bagoly (Clarion)

Sunday’s dual meet against Clarion will be Max Dean’s last regular-season match of his college career.

Dean will look to cap off his regular-season career on a high note against the Golden Eagles’ Tyler Bagoly. Like a lot of the other Clarion wrestlers, Bagoly’s 19-6 record has come against relatively easy competition, as he also hasn’t beat a ranked wrestler.

After losing back-to-back matches earlier in the season to No. 2 Michael Beard and No. 6 Ethan Laird, Dean has bounced back to win 12 consecutive bouts heading into the season finale. During that span, Dean has defeated six ranked wrestlers, including a 4-1 decision over No. 7 Yonger Bastida.

Dean should be able to defeat Bagoly to close out the regular season.

Heavyweight: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) vs. Austin Chapman (Clarion)

Greg Kerkvliet is one of three wrestlers considered to be the favorites to take home the heavyweight crown come March. He’ll have one more opportunity to wrestle before tournament season begins.

Kerkvliet will wrestle Clarion’s Austin Chapman to close out his regular season. Unlike Kerkvliet, Chapman hasn’t had a successful 2022-23 campaign. Chapman owns a 9-11 season record and is 4-7 in dual meets.

Chapman has wrestled three currently ranked wrestlers in No. 14 AJ Nevills, No. 20 Boone McDermott and No. 32 Isaac Reid. Chapman has lost all three, two by decision and one by fall.

The Nittany Lion will likely have a field day with Chapman, if he wrestles. If the dual meet is out of hand by the time Kerkvliet wrestles, he could take a rest day like he did against Maryland.

