For Penn State fans, the wait is finally over.

After watching their team wipe the floor with team after team for the better part of two months, a true test has finally come up for a program trying to renew the dynasty formed under Cael Sanderson.

On Friday night, Sanderson and his squad will find themselves in Ann Arbor, tasked with defeating the No. 3 team in the country — Michigan.

Penn State has dominated the Wolverines throughout recent history, taking the last nine matchups between the two programs.

However, this time Michigan certainly won’t go down as easily as it has in the past, thanks to several additions to its roster and the addition of former gold medalist and coach at the Olympic Training Center, Kevin Jackson.

Penn State’s athletes, on the other hand, expressed supreme confidence in their ability to win the dual.

Sophomore Carter Starocci acknowledged the Wolverines have a really good team but feels his squad has what it takes.

“I don’t think they’re impressive, I think they’re kind of basic,” Starocci said. “They have some new coaches, but we have the best coaches and the best team.”

Junior Aaron Brooks reciprocated his teammate's comment.

“I have full faith in my team. I see the work these guys put in every day,” Brooks said. “The fun part is going out and competing, the hard part is practice.”

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, it is unlikely the match will start off the way they would like it to at 125 pounds.

Central Michigan transfer Drew Hildebrandt will square off with Michigan’s Nick Suriano — a former Penn State and Rutgers athlete and favorite for the national title at 125.

In a battle between the No. 7- and No. 1-ranked wrestlers, Hildebrandt may find himself on his heels and looking to avoid a major decision in a match he’s not favored to win.

A similar but reciprocal situation is present at 133 pounds, where No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young will represent the blue and white against the Wolverines’ No. 8-ranked Dylan Ragusin in a match that could be Penn State’s best opportunity to earn bonus points.

Bravo-Young faced off against Ragusin in last year’s dual where he defeated him 9-2, but the blue and white senior is sure to be eager to turn that margin into a larger one this year with a major decision.

The 141-pound bout could be one of the more interesting matches to watch, with No. 1 Nick Lee likely returning to the lineup for Penn State after missing the last two matches due to “protocols.”

Lee’s opponent will be No. 4-ranked Stevan Micic, who has had his own struggles as of late.

Micic fell to Pitt’s Dan Mancini 11-5, potentially indicating his two years away from folkstyle wrestling should taper fan’s expectations compared to the hype he entered the season with.

It’s safe to say both Lee and Micic will likely not be at the top of their respective games for different reasons, making for what could be an unpredictable match on Friday night.

No. 19 Beau Bartlett will face an unknown opponent at 149 pounds, with Michigan’s official lineup still up in the air due to injury.

Kanen Storr hasn’t wrestled since Dec. 3, when he was injured while taking on Minnesota’s Michael Blockhus, and it’s unknown if Storr will return to the lineup anytime soon.

If Storr is unable to go, it will likely be Cole Mattin getting the nod at 149.

Mattin is 1-1 in duals since Storr’s injury, with a win over Pittsburgh’s Mancini and a loss to No. 2 Sammy Sasso of Ohio State.

The 157-pound bout may be the most lopsided of the match.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+2 Penn State wrestling not making changes ahead of marquee Michigan clash As it stands right now, Penn State may be regarded as the top college wrestling team in the …

Michigan’s 15th-ranked Will Lewan will square off against unranked Tony Negron, who is coming off a tough sudden-victory loss against an unranked opponent after going up 4-1 in the first period.

At 165 pounds, Brady Berge will make his first appearance away from Rec Hall since rejoining the Nittany Lions’ roster after medically retiring from the sport last year.

Berge will have a considerably tougher matchup than his debut last Sunday, as he is set to face off against No. 10 Cameron Amine, who is 7-2 on the year with his only two losses coming against top-10 opponents

Berge was ranked No. 16 at 165 pounds by Intermat following his debut; his match against Amine will give him the opportunity to show if that ranking was too cautious or if it was justified.

Regardless of the match's outcome, fans shouldn’t be too demanding of Berge at this stage in his return, as Sanderson suggested it may take more time on the mat to reacclimate to competition.

“It's mid-January now, and in two months we'll be at the national tournament, so I think for him it’s just a matter of getting out there and getting started,” Sanderson said. “We know he’s a really great wrestler, he has great technique, with every match I would expect him to just feel a little bit more comfortable.”

The reigning national champion at 179 pounds, No. 1-ranked Carter Starocci, will be one of the more heavily favored wrestlers for the blue and white on the evening.

MORE WRESTLING CONTENT

Starocci has been supremely confident this season and looks to be in peak form on the mat, picking up a pin and a tech fall over his last two matches.

The Cathedral Prep product will be tasked with battling No. 6 Logan Massa, whom Starocci defeated 7-1 in a tie-breaker period the last time the two talented competitors met.

Starocci has looked considerably more aggressive this season, which should guarantee this match doesn’t end regulation with no takedowns for either party, similar to their last bout.

In the most anticipated match of the evening, No. 1 Brooks will meet Michigan’s No. 2 Myles Amine in a bout that will determine who will be the favorite for both the Big Ten and national titles at 184 pounds going forward.

Amine wrestled at 197 pounds last season after taking an Olympic redshirt the year prior. At the NCAA championships, Amine took third after falling to eventual champion A.J. Ferrari.

This year Amine dropped to 184 pounds, giving him and Brooks the opportunity to meet for the first time ever in a match that will pit a future Olympic hopeful against a former Olympian.

Similar to 125 pounds, the 197-pound bout will feature two prominent transfers in a top-10 showdown.

Cornell transfer and No.2-ranked Max Dean will attempt to keep his Penn State record clean and will take on eighth-ranked Princeton transfer Patrick Brucki.

The two former Ivy Leaguers have never met before, with Dean only recently making the move up to 197 following his transfer.

Despite having two losses on the season, Brucki is coming off a win over 197-pound NCAA runner-up Nino Bonaccorsi and will present a considerable challenge for the favored Dean.

Two familiar foes will meet in the heavyweight bout to close out the match, with No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet taking on the Wolverine’s No. 2 Mason Parris.

Parris has gotten the better of Kerkvliet in NCAA competition, defeating the Minnesota native via an 11-3 major decision in last year's Big Ten Championship quarterfinals.

However, Kerkvliet returned the favor at the Olympic trials, defeating Parris 4-4 on criteria.

While it is unlikely this bout will affect the result of the dual, it may indicate who will be the favorite to collect second place at both the Big Ten and NCAA championships, as neither athlete is likely to be any match for Olympic champion Gable Steveson.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE