As the Tokyo Olympics came to a close, the U.S. Olympic team came out with not only the most medals but the most gold medals as well.

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club added four medals to that total, including a gold medal for Team USA.

The NLWC sent four wrestlers to represent the United States this Olympics, three on the men’s side and one woman.

David Taylor, Thomas Gilman, Kyle Snyder and Helen Maroulis showed their prowess on the mats in their brief stint in Tokyo. Here’s how they took home their respective medals.

David Taylor, 86kg

Taylor was the NLWC’s only gold medalist at the 2020 Olympic games, and he earned it in dramatic fashion.

In his first Olympic appearance, Taylor breezed through his competition all the way until the gold medal bout, outscoring his other three opponents by a combined score of 33-2.

However, to take home gold, Taylor had to defeat Iran’s Hassan Yazdani Charati, the wrestler who took home gold in Rio in 2016.

Taylor was trailing 3-2 with less than a minute remaining, but with only 20 seconds on the clock, Taylor recorded a two-point takedown in what proved to be the match-winning move.

A gold medal adds to the resume of Taylor’s recent international dominance over the last couple of years.

Kyle Snyder, 97kg

Snyder entered Tokyo hoping to repeat his 2016 gold medal performance.

Like Taylor, Snyder cruised through the first three rounds, posting two shutouts and a dominant 12-2 victory in the first round.

However, he came up just short, losing to the man known as ‘The Russian Tank.’ Russian Olympic Committee’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev stole the gold in a 6-3 win over Snyder.

Although Snyder was unable to defend his Olympic title, a silver medal will certainly still look good in the trophy case.

Helen Maroulis, 57kg

Similar to Snyder, Maroulis arrived in Tokyo with hopes to defend her gold medal from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Maroulis was the only NLWC representative for the American women this summer, and she did her part by bringing home a bronze medal for the United States.

In her first bout, Maroulis overcame a 4-2 halftime deficit against China’s Rong Ningning and went on to win 8-4.

She handled business in the quarterfinals with an 8-0 shutout over Ukraine’s Tetyana Kit before losing to Japan’s Risako Kawai by a 2-1 score in the semifinal.

However, Maroulis finished off with a massive 11-0 blowout victory over Mongolia’s Khongorzul Boldsaikhan in what would prove to be her strongest performance in Tokyo.

Even though Maroulis did not win gold, a bronze medal in women’s wrestling pays dividends to the growth of the sport in America, which she talked extensively about in her pre-Olympics media availability.

Thomas Gilman

Gilman was the other bronze medalist and the last medalist from the NLWC for the United States.

Tokyo was Gilman’s first appearance at the Olympic games, and it didn’t start off how he probably would’ve liked it to.

In his first match, he wrestled against the eventual gold medal winner, ROC’s Zaver Uguev, and lost 5-4.

He quickly bounced back in his repechage match against Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev with a blowout 11-1 win, placing him in the bronze medal match.

Gilman rode that momentum and posted another blowout to win bronze against Iran’s Reza Atrinagharchi in his first Olympic appearance.

