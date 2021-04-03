Thomas Gilman

Suleyman Atli, in red, of Turkey wins against Thomas Patrick Gilman of the US in their fight for the bronze medal of men's freestyle 57kg category of the Wrestling World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Balazs Czagany/MTI via AP)

 Balazs Czagany/AP

After a storied collegiate career at Iowa, one of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's newest members will be representing the United States on the Olympic stage.

Thomas Gilman, a three-time All-American for the Hawkeyes and World silver medalist, beat Cornell's Vito Arujau two matches to none in the 57 kilogram finals at the 2020 Olympic Trials.

Gilman was one of five NLWC members trying to punch a ticket to the Olympics and became the club's second representative after Kyle Snyder defeated former Ohio State teammate Kollin Moore earlier in the night in the 97 kilogram finals.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.