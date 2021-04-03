After a storied collegiate career at Iowa, one of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's newest members will be representing the United States on the Olympic stage.

Thomas Gilman, a three-time All-American for the Hawkeyes and World silver medalist, beat Cornell's Vito Arujau two matches to none in the 57 kilogram finals at the 2020 Olympic Trials.

Gilman was one of five NLWC members trying to punch a ticket to the Olympics and became the club's second representative after Kyle Snyder defeated former Ohio State teammate Kollin Moore earlier in the night in the 97 kilogram finals.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's Kyle Snyder becomes Olympian for 2nd time For the second time in his career, Kyle Snyder will represent the United States at the Olymp…