For the second time in his career, Kyle Snyder will represent the United States at the Olympic games.

Snyder, now with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, took on former Ohio State teammate Kollin Moore in the 97 kilogram finals at the 2021 Olympic Trials, shutting Moore out two matches to none to punch his ticket to Tokyo in August.

One of the newer members of the NLWC, Snyder came to Happy Valley from Ohio State in fall 2019 after taking a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships and is the reigning Olympic champion at 97 kilos.

