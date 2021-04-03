The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's success at sending wrestlers to the 2021 Olympic Games spanned across disciplines on Saturday night.

Reigning women's freestyle Olympic gold medalist at 57 kilograms Helen Maroulis, who recently joined the NLWC, became an Olympian for the second time after beating Jenna Burkert two matches to one in the women's freestyle 57 kilos final.

Maroulis is also a two-time World champion and four-time World medalist.

