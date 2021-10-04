NLWC Olympic Trial Gilman

Thomas Gilman was one of four Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members to earn a bid to Tokyo in the 2021 Olympic Trials.

Nittany Lion Wrestling Club member Thomas Gilman won the gold medal for the 57 kilogram weight class at the World Wrestling Championships on Monday, defeating Iran’s Alireza Sarlak 5-3 in the finals.

Two months after winning bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, Gilman is taking home his first gold medal in international competition.

Gilman is a member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, a training center for international, collegiate and elite high school wrestlers.

NLWC members have now won two medals after David Taylor won a silver medal on Sunday.

Kyle Snyder will be the third medalist for the NLWC as he is wrestling in the world finals as well.

