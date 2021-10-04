Nittany Lion Wrestling Club member Thomas Gilman won the gold medal for the 57 kilogram weight class at the World Wrestling Championships on Monday, defeating Iran’s Alireza Sarlak 5-3 in the finals.

Champion of the World - Thomas Gilman!🥇🇺🇲 — NLWC (@NittanyLionWC) October 4, 2021

Two months after winning bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, Gilman is taking home his first gold medal in international competition.

Gilman is a member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, a training center for international, collegiate and elite high school wrestlers.

NLWC members have now won two medals after David Taylor won a silver medal on Sunday.

Kyle Snyder will be the third medalist for the NLWC as he is wrestling in the world finals as well.

