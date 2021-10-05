Kyle Snyder has won the silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships, losing 6-0 to Russia’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev in the finals.

Snyder’s silver medal comes one day after he defeated Iran’s Mojtaba Goleij by recording a takedown with less than four seconds remaining.

The bout between Sadulaev and Snyder was another chapter in the rivalry between the two wrestlers.

Snyder won gold at the 2017 World Championships by defeating Sadulaev, but Sadulaev got revenge a year later by beating Snyder in the 2018 world finals.

Sadulaev and Snyder faced off once again in the gold-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, with Sadulaev ultimately taking home the gold.

Snyder was not able to get his revenge, but this silver medal is his seventh Olympic and World Championship medal.

The 2016 Rio gold medalist is the third medalist for the NLWC in as many days.

