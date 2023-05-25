Nittany Lion Wrestling Club adds former Penn State Wrestler Max Dean

On Thursday, the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club announced the addition of recent Penn State graduate Max Dean.

The new comes just one day after the NLWC added another Penn State alumni in Roman Bravo-Young to its ranks

Dean, who wrestled at 197 since coming to Penn State, posted a 48-6 record in the blue and white across two years. Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, Dean had competed at Cornell at 184 pounds.

Dean finished his collegiate career as a four-time All-American and a National Champion at 197 in 2022.

He will continue his wrestling journey alongside many legends at the NLWC as he pushes to compete internationally.

