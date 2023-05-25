 Skip to main content
Nittany Lion Wrestling Club adds former Penn State Wrestler Max Dean

NCAA Wrestling Championships, Dean 7th place match

At 197, Penn State wrestler Max Dean celebrates his victory over Jacob Cardenas from Cornell University in the 7th place match of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Dean won 4-2, giving him 7th place in the tournament and making him a four-time All-American.

 Ryan Bowman

On Thursday, the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club announced the addition of recent Penn State graduate Max Dean.

The new comes just one day after the NLWC added another Penn State alumni in Roman Bravo-Young to its ranks

Dean, who wrestled at 197 since coming to Penn State, posted a 48-6 record in the blue and white across two years. Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, Dean had competed at Cornell at 184 pounds.

Dean finished his collegiate career as a four-time All-American and a National Champion at 197 in 2022.

He will continue his wrestling journey alongside many legends at the NLWC as he pushes to compete internationally.

