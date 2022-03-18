One Penn State wrestler made history in Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament.

With his win in the quarterfinals on Friday morning, Nick Lee became Penn State's first ever five-time All-American.

The fifth-year senior defeated Oregon State's Grant Willits to advance to the semifinals which automatically gave his historic fifth honor.

Lee previously placed fifth during both his freshman and sophomore years, and he won the national title at 141 pounds last year.

Lee was also the No. 2-seed ahead of 2020's canceled NCAA Tournament and was given All-American status for his seeding.

The Evansville, Indiana, native will have the opportunity to move on to the title match at 141 pounds Friday against Stanford's Real Woods in the semifinals.

