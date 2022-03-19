Friday night went almost as well as it possibly could have for Penn State.

The blue and white went 5-1 in its semifinal matches, extending its semifinal record since 2011 to an incredible 45-5, and giving the Nittany Lions the most athletes in the finals.

Saturday night is sure to bring plenty of excitement, with a number of high profile showdowns set to take place on the biggest night in college wrestling.

Similar to the NCAA basketball tournament, the action in Detroit has featured plenty of upsets, and it can be almost guaranteed that nobody predicted several of the more shocking results throughout the weekend.

For fans looking for some insight into Saturday’s championship matches, you’ve come to the right place.

After going 10-for-10 in my Big Ten title predictions, I will attempt to do the same with my predictions for every title match on Saturday night.

125: Nick Suriano (MICH) vs. Patrick Glory (PRIN)

Nick Suriano has looked like a different animal this postseason.

The former Nittany Lion has outscored his opponents 58-17 and has also picked up two pins.

Suriano has yet to really be challenged by any wrestler thus far, and should be a solid favorite heading into the title bout.

While Princeton’s Pat Glory is no slouch, many didn’t expect him to even reach the final after he was dismantled by Cornell’s Vito Arujau 19-6 in the EIWA finals.

Glory got his revenge over Arujau to make the final, but he will be hard pressed to beat a wrestler as physically imposing as Suriano.

Suriano should come away with this one, but the Wolverine could get surprised by a wrestler who is on a mission after an embarrassing defeat

Winner: Nick Suriano

133: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. Daton Fix (OKST)

The only finals rematch from 2021, a showdown between Roman Bravo-Young and Daton Fix was a match many were expecting all year long.

Fix and Bravo-Young have both been flawless all season, with Bravo-Young posting a 21-0 record and Fix a 25-0 record.

Both have wins over quality competition throughout the season and have been mainstays at 133 pounds for several years now.

After Bravo-Young defeated Fix in last year’s title match, there has been no obvious indication as to why this match would be any different.

Bravo-Young has shown he can get it done in a variety of ways throughout the season, and the senior will need to find a way just one more time.

With this potentially being Bravo-Young’s final year in college, the Nittany Lion should go out on top and become a two-time NCAA champion.

Winner: Roman Bravo-Young

141: Nick Lee (PSU) vs. Kizhan Clarke (UNC)

The biggest surprise of the tournament, Clarke was the No. 15 seed coming into Detroit, but he now has a chance to become a champion after not winning a match at the ACC championships just two weeks ago.

Clarke defeated Iowa’s No. 2-seeded Jaydin Eierman and Pitt’s No. 6-seeded Cole Matthews among others to unexpectedly propel himself to a finals appearance.

Unfortunately for Clarke, his cinderella story will likely end here.

Lee has been arguably Penn State’s most dominant and most consistent wrestler all season.

The now five-time All-American, is 21-0 on the season and has outscored his opponents 59-8 throughout the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.

Across both tournaments, Lee has looked sound on both offense and defense, making his opponents pay for wild shots, keeping out of disadvantageous positions and getting in on many of his own shots.

Clarke has been a great story this tournament, but Lee will present him with an opponent more talented than any he has faced.

That should show in Saturday’s final.

Winner: Nick Lee

149: Yianni Diakomihalis (COR) vs. Ridge Lovett (NEB)

Despite the pair delivering an exciting match at the CKLV Invitation earlier in the season, where Lovett took Diakomihalis to sudden victory (the only one to do so all season), there shouldn’t be much of a battle here.

Diakomihalis is the co-favorite for the Hodge Trophy along with Minnesota’s Gable Steveson and currently, he holds the longest winning streak in college wrestling at 74 matches.

The Rochester, New York, native has looked unbeatable as of late, easily handing last year’s runner up at 149 pounds, Sammy Sasso, in the semifinals by a score of 6-3.

Diakomihalis said after the match that he wrestled like a coward and should have won by more.

Frighteningly, He may have been right.

Diakomihalis will flex his sheer talent in the final and will likely come away with this one.

Winner: Yianni Diakomihalis

157: Ryan Deakin (NW) vs. Quincy Monday (PRIN)

For the first time since 2002, Princeton got one NCAA finalist in Patrick Glory at 125 pounds. Monday added on to that impressive feat and made it two finalists for the Tigers, the first time that has ever happened for the program.

Taking down Michigan’s Will Lewan to earn a spot in the finals, Monday has now won 16 straight since dropping two matches in a row in January.

Monday will have a very difficult matchup on Saturday night, with Northwestern’s Deakin playing the role of the favorite.

Deakin is regarded as one of the most physically imposing wrestlers in the country, leaving many to wonder how he even makes weight at 157 pounds.

That is obviously a big advantage in a sport where a few pounds and a little extra power can make a big difference.

Deakin has been beaten just one time in the last three year; however, sometimes it is all about the magic of the moment.

Monday may have that magic as he attempts to take home an individual title to Princeton, New Jersey, native for the first time since 1953.

Winner: Quincy Monday

165: Shane Griffith (STAN) vs. Keegan O’Toole (MIZZ)

The only final to not feature a Big Ten wrestler, 165 pounds still offers a very exciting final clash in the championship bout.

Shane Griffith was arguably the story of the tournament last year, as he unexpectedly won a national title as the No. 8-seed on a Stanford program that was set to be eliminated at the end of the season.

Keegan O’Toole on the other hand has been a favorite around the NCAA all season long, going 24-0 with a near 70% bonus rate and an exciting wrestling style to match his skill.

For fans of the Big Ten, Griffith and O’Toole may not be the most well known wrestlers, but they are undoubtedly deserving of their finals appearances.

This match could be one of the biggest toss ups of the night and will likely come down to the wire.

After getting revenge over Cal Poly’s Evan Wick in the semifinals, Griffith could beat his second undefeated opponent of the tournament in O’Toole, and he could prove to the administration at Stanford that it made the right decision to keep the wrestling program alive.

While that seems like a fairytale ending, I don’t think that happens here.

Winner: Keegan O’Toole

174: Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Mekhi Lewis (VT)

Carter Starocci vs. Mekhi Lewis presents a rare opportunity where two former NCAA champions are set to battle each other to earn a second title.

While Starocci is the reigning champion at 174 pounds, Lewis took home that honor at 165 pounds in 2019.

With two highly talented wrestlers set to square off, this match may best be analyzed through a common opponent — NC State’s Hayden Hidlay.

Starocci wrestled Hidlay in the semifinals on Friday night and wasn’t really challenged by the Wolfpack wrestler.

Starocci came away with a 10-3 decision to cruise to the final, nearly earning a major decision in a semifinal, a very rare feat that deep in the tournament.

Lewis on the other hand split his season series with Hidlay, falling 3-1 in late February before flipping the script at the ACC Tournament where he bested Hidlay 3-2.

That common opponent should be all the evidence one would need to favor Starocci heading into the final.

Winner: Carter Starocci

184: Myles Amine (MICH) vs. Aaron Brooks (PSU)

The final many are looking for the most, Aaron Brooks and Myles Amine have split their series on the season in two of the most exciting matches of the year.

A third bout in the series is sure to come with plenty of fireworks as two of the premier wrestlers in the world attempt to win the trilogy matchup and bring home important team points for their respective squads.

Falling to Amine in the Big Ten finals may have been exactly what Brooks needed.

The Hagerstown, Maryland, native has looked like a man on a mission since then and has almost assuredly only had one thing on his mind since that day — beating Amine.

Beating an Olympic bronze medalist will be no small feat for Brooks; luckily, he has a gold medalist in his corner in Cael Sanderson and another one he has been training with earlier in the year in David Taylor.

Brooks may be the younger and less experienced wrestler, but he could prove he is the more talented one on Saturday night.

Winner: Aaron Brooks

197: Max Dean (PSU) vs. Jacob Warner (IOWA)

Dean had a somewhat controversial run to the finals, with boos raining down on his mat on several occasions after several calls or no-calls were made by officials in favor of Dean.

Nevertheless, Dean is into the finals and will get an opponent he has met before in Warner.

The last time the two wrestled created a scene many Penn State fans have come to know quite well, with photographers capturing Warner crying out in pain as Dean put him in a bow and arrow to get near fall points and a victory.

This match will likely be dictated by Dean’s ability to get on top where he has been phenomenal at riding and turning opponents all season.

Knowing that, Warner certainly won’t make it easy for Dean and will definitely work to keep the two wrestling on their feet throughout the match.

This match may best be called by looking at the wrestlers' respective teams over the last few weeks. The Hawkeyes were clearly struggling, and many of Penn State’s wrestlers found themselves peaking at the perfect time.

That should show in this match.

Winner: Max Dean

Heavyweight: Gable Steveson (MINN) vs. Cohlton Schultz (ASU)

If wrestling was a popular betting sport, this match would have by far the biggest line out of any of the title bouts, with Steveson on the favorable end of that line.

This match is pretty straight forward, it’s tough to bet against an Olympic gold medalist and one of the most dominant wrestlers the NCAA has ever seen.

Steveson is a true generational talent and will look to go out in style in his final match of his college career — leaving his shoes on the mat after the “greatest show you will ever watch,” Steveson said on Twitter.

Throughout the tournament Steveson has pulled off some impressive moves enroute to dominant victories.

The only question that remains — what kind of fireworks will fans be treated to in Steveson’s final match?

Winner: Gable Steveson

