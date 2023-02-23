The NCAA released its conference pre-allocation spots for the 2023 National Championships on Thursday.

While the actual seeding of the tournament will be announced on March 7, the NCAA released the amount of spots that each conference will have in the tournament in advance. The Big Ten received the most allocated spots of any conference, rewarded with 88 spots.

The 157-pound weight class was allocated 10 spots, which was the most of any conference weight class in the allocation release. Seven weight classes — 125, 133, 141, 149, 184, 197 and heavyweight — received nine pre-allocation spots.

The remaining two weight classes, 165 and 174 pounds, were given eight and seven pre-allocations, respectively.

Penn State has nine ranked wrestlers this season, all of whom are ranked in the top-15. However, the Big Ten Championships could cause a stir before the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee releases the official seedings.

