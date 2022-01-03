Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Beard)

Penn State’s Michael Beard wrestles Northwestern’s Lucas Davidson in the 197-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Beard lost 6-4 by decision and placed sixth overall for the 197-pound.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State's Michael Beard earned a second-place finish at the Southern Scuffle Tournament on Sunday.

Beard entered the tournament as the No. 2-seeded wrestler at 197. Beard lost by injury default in the first period of the championship bout against Missouri's No. 4 Rocky Elam.

In total, the Nittany Lions sent 10 wrestlers to compete in the tournament.

Wrestlers Baylor Shunk, Donovon Ball, Alex Facundo, Terrell Barraclough, Matt Lee, Joe Lee, Brandon Meredith, Seth Nevills and David Evans all participated in the action, but did not place.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags