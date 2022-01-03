Penn State's Michael Beard earned a second-place finish at the Southern Scuffle Tournament on Sunday.

Beard entered the tournament as the No. 2-seeded wrestler at 197. Beard lost by injury default in the first period of the championship bout against Missouri's No. 4 Rocky Elam.

Michael Beard runner-up at 197 to lead 10-man Penn State contingent at the Southern Scuffle...Get the recap now at GoPSU...https://t.co/ME3miueesl#PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) January 3, 2022

In total, the Nittany Lions sent 10 wrestlers to compete in the tournament.

Wrestlers Baylor Shunk, Donovon Ball, Alex Facundo, Terrell Barraclough, Matt Lee, Joe Lee, Brandon Meredith, Seth Nevills and David Evans all participated in the action, but did not place.

