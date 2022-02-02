While "Dean the dynasty decider" isn't exactly the catchiest nickname for the Cornell transfer and current-No. 2 wrestler at the 197-pound weight class, it’s one that could make a lot of sense come tournament season.

Following Penn State’s close dual with Iowa and Oklahoma State’s losses to unranked Northern Iowa and No. 7 Iowa State, it’s clear the two legitimate contenders for an NCAA team title are the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes.

Both teams are pretty evenly matched, to a point where just one or two results at the NCAA Tournament could swing the outcome in one squad’s favor.

This is especially true at 197 pounds, Max Dean’s weight class, where this season has proven that pretty much anyone can beat anyone among the top wrestlers.

The second- and third-ranked wrestlers at 197 each have one loss a piece, while wrestlers ranked four through 12 have anywhere from two to four losses, with the majority of these losses coming to other wrestlers within the top 10.

Just two weeks ago, there was a clear-cut favorite at 197 pounds in undefeated and No. 1-ranked A.J. Ferrari, but his involvement in a serious car accident has left his status for the rest of the season up in the air.

Thus, the potential results at 197 pounds at the NCAA Tournament have never been more uncertain.

“I mean it's a challenge, but it's something that pushes you to raise your level. It's been tough all year, it's not new,” Dean said. “I’m definitely thinking about being in the room with my coaches and training, trying to work on those few things that before NCAA’s could be the difference because it is really competitive. There's a lot of good guys.”

After Dean’s thrilling match with Iowa’s Jacob Warner that sealed the deal for the blue and white, it became clear both wrestlers have legitimate shots at an NCAA title should Ferrari remain absent.

Given their other close results throughout the season, one of these wrestlers finishing near the bottom of the podium or even not placing is also a realistic outcome with the talent of the weight class.

The point differential between these two outcomes is staggering, where an individual title can bring in upward of 24 points with a few majors or a tech fall, while a low podium finish can bring in just single-digit points.

If the NCAA team-title race is anywhere near as competitive as the dual between the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes last Friday night, this point differential could easily make or break one squad’s title dreams.

Luckily for the blue and white, it can be sure Dean is 100% focused on the task at hand.

Just before his relocation to Happy Valley, Dean made another huge change in his life that came in the form of his online presence.

Dean decided he would delete all of his social media to better focus on the things in front of him and those around him.

“I just felt like it dominated too much of my time, and I didn't like the way that you look at it for 10 minutes, but then you spend the next hour or two hours thinking about what you were looking at,” Dean said. “I didn't want to do it anymore, and I just wanted to focus on the people I was around, wrestling and the other things that I enjoy.”

Despite personal changes made in Dean’s life, the fact that he plays an incredibly important role in Penn State’s title hopes has become even more apparent as the season has progressed.

The result of this year’s NCAA team-title race will determine if Penn State can renew a dynasty that has produced eight titles in the last 12 years, but none since 2019, or if Iowa can add a 25th national title to its historic resume and a back-to-back championship.

It will also show who is the current dominant force in wrestling — a label that could affect the hierarchy of the sport for years to come in terms of recruiting and personal prestige between programs.

While weights like 141 and 174 seemed destined to produce Penn State-Iowa rematches in the finals, heavyweight is a different story entirely, as both the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes have wrestlers who could produce variably at NCAAs.

Sitting atop heavyweight is clear favorite for the individual title, Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist. However, below him sits Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz and a trio of near-interchangeable Big Ten wrestlers in Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet, Michigan’s Mason Parris and Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi.

Now that Kerkvliet has defeated Parris, Cassioppi has defeated Kerkvliet and Parris has handled Cassioppi fairly easily over recent history, it’s as unclear as ever how these wrestlers will finish come tournament season.

Like 197 pounds, heavyweight could see Kerkvliet or Cassioppi finish second while the other places fifth or even lower, creating a large point differential capable of swinging a championship.

At this point in the season there’s no real way of predicting exactly who will perform the best come March, but one thing is for certain — wrestling fans are in for a treat at this year’s rendition of the NCAA Tournament.