There’s a new No. 1 in town for Penn State.

Max Dean jumped from the No. 2 spot at 197 pounds to No. 1 after it was announced the Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari would be out for the rest of the season.

Ferrari was involved in a car accident that led to him needing surgery, which is the reason he’s out.

Dean’s jump to No. 1 makes him the fifth wrestler in the Nittany Lions' lineup to reach the top of the weight class, joining Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nick Lee at 141 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds and Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds.

Dean is 14-1 on the season ahead of Sunday’s dual meet against Rider.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE