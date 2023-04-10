Big Ten Wrestling Tournament, Cael Sanderson

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson watches as Shayne Van Ness wrestles during the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Crisler Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State picked up the commitment from one of the class of 2024’s top prospects Monday.

Luke Lilledahl, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2024, according to FloWrestling, committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced on Instagram. Lilledahl is now the highest rated recruit in Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class. 

Lilledahl currently wrestles at 120 pounds and will be in line to fill Penn State’s 125-pound spot when he reaches campus. The Nittany Lions haven’t had a 125-pound All-American since Nico Megaludis in 2016.

Penn State now holds the commitments of five top-10 wrestlers in the class of 2024, including Lilledahl’s Wyoming Seminary teammate Joe Sealey.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags