Penn State picked up the commitment from one of the class of 2024’s top prospects Monday.

Luke Lilledahl, the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2024, according to FloWrestling, committed to the Nittany Lions, he announced on Instagram. Lilledahl is now the highest rated recruit in Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class.

“Lightning Luke” Lilledahl is headed to Penn State University! ⚡️🦁 #committed pic.twitter.com/o7ZndhuBY5 — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) April 10, 2023

Lilledahl currently wrestles at 120 pounds and will be in line to fill Penn State’s 125-pound spot when he reaches campus. The Nittany Lions haven’t had a 125-pound All-American since Nico Megaludis in 2016.

Penn State now holds the commitments of five top-10 wrestlers in the class of 2024, including Lilledahl’s Wyoming Seminary teammate Joe Sealey.

