A previous version of this article stated that Kyle Snyder and Thomas Gilman are former Penn State wrestlers. This is false. Both are part of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, but they never wrestled for Penn State. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

Two wrestlers with Penn State ties collected hardware at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia this weekend.

Kyle Snyder had a dominant 6-0 win over Batyrbek Tsakulov of Team Slovakia. Snyder, a member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, collected his 16th gold medal and 23rd total medal in international play.

Snyder is a three time world champion with a silver and gold Olympic medals.

Kyle Snyder wins 97 kg World Title with 6-0 win in Gold Medal Match! //Snyder now a 3X World Champion (to go along with Olympic Gold and Silver!)Photo courtesy Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/sq7SFshupN — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) September 18, 2022

Another member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling club, Thomas Gilman, found success at the World Championships for the 57 kg class.

Gilman earned a silver medal for his efforts in the contest following his defeat by Zelimkhan Abakarov of team Albania.

Thomas Gilman drops Gold Medal match in Serbia //Gilman leaves Belgrade as the 2022 World Silver Medalist after 3-1 run at 57 kg //Photo courtesy Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/vmOho0Z10S — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) September 17, 2022

This was Gilman’s third time medaling at the World Championships and second straight year doing so.

