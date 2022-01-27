Penn State has another road run-in with a top-three team on Friday, only one week after Cael Sanderson’s squad beat then-No. 3 Michigan.

The blue and white will travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face off against No. 2-ranked Iowa on Friday in a dual meet that will likely decide who the premier program in the country is this season and a preview of possible NCAA Tournament matchups.

Like the Michigan-Penn State dual meet a week ago, 19 of the 20 wrestlers featured will be ranked, with the lone hole again coming at 157 pounds for the Nittany Lions.

On top of that, the battle will feature five bouts between top-five wrestlers, with two of those between No. 1 and No. 2 wrestlers in their respective classes.

Outside of the general rankings, Penn State fans might not know a lot about Nittany Lions’ upcoming opponent.

There are a myriad of similarities between both programs — a great wrestling culture, the ability to fill their stadium for dual meets and even siblings on the coaching staff.

However, Iowa’s legacy goes further back as the defending national champions are ranked No. 2 on the all-time team national titles list with 24.

Penn State’s legacy has been more recent, with eight of its nine team titles coming in the last 11 years. It also has 27 individual national champions since 2011, which is 20 more than Iowa has in that period of time.

It's not only a clash between two current titans but a battle between a classic program in Iowa and the newest wrestling dynasty in Penn State.

The dual meet will take place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena which the Daily Iowan’s wrestling beat reporter Chris Werner describes as “the pit of misery” for Iowa’s opponents.

“It's going to be rocking, it's going to be packed,” Werner told The Daily Collegian. “I’m pretty confident in saying that every seat is going to be full on Friday.”

Iowa is currently 11-0 on the season with wins over No. 5 NC State in December and more recently, No. 8 Ohio State last Friday.

Tom Brands’ squad is without perhaps its best wrestler in three-time national champion Spencer Lee, who is out for the year after announcing that he’ll undergo season-ending knee surgery.

In his place is true freshman Drake Ayala, who’s currently No. 11 in the ranks already at 125 pounds after Lee’s injury forced him to take off his redshirt.

Ayala is 13-4 so far, coming off a loss to Ohio State’s now-No. 10 Malik Heinselman ahead of his lead-off bout against the Nittany Lions’ No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt.

“Ayala was set to be that guy competing for a national title after Spencer Lee graduated this year, that’s why he had the redshirt on,” Werner said. “He’s a very talented wrestler obviously, but I think he’s still a year away from being at the top.”

Another thing Penn State fans should look out for is Brady Berge’s next opponent at 165 pounds, Iowa’s No. 5 Alex Marinelli, who’s also coming off an upset loss to Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla.

Marinelli was ranked No. 1 overall at 165 pounds before suffering the 3-2 loss to then-No. 7 Kharchla.

“He always preaches taking shots and scoring fast,” Werner said. “But sometimes when the other wrestler has good defense, which Berge does, it’s going to be a low-scoring match.”

Blue and white wrestlers Nick Lee and Carter Starocci will take on the “two grandfathers in Iowa athletics” at 141 and 174 pounds, respectively.

Iowa’s 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer are both in their seventh year of NCAA eligibility, with Eierman landing an Olympic redshirt and Kemerer a medical redshirt after both of them redshirted their freshman year.

Coincidentally, the matchups at 141 and 174 pounds are the two No. 1 and No. 2 matchups that will be showcased at the dual meet, as both Nittany Lions are ranked No. 1 and both Hawkeyes are ranked No. 2.

The marquee matchups don’t stop there in this week’s collision between the two Big Ten rivals as three more bouts feature top-five wrestlers.

Currently sitting at 10-0, Penn State’s No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young is slated to take on Iowa’s No. 3 Austin DeSanto, who boasts his own 12-0 record.

DeSanto has recorded eight technical falls in his first 12 bouts so far this season, but Bravo-Young has the edge in quality opponents, winning both of his bouts over current top-10 wrestlers.

The Hawkeye has yet to beat a wrestler that’s currently ranked in the top 15, though.

The dual meet will end with consecutive bouts between top-five wrestlers, as the blue and white’s No. 2 Max Dean takes on the black and gold’s No. 4 Jacob Warner followed by No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet and No. 5 Tony Cassioppi at heavyweight.

As far as under-the-radar wrestlers go, Abe Assad is a name that shouldn’t be overlooked by the Penn State faithful.

Yes, the redshirt sophomore is going up against No. 1, defending 184-pound national champion Aaron Brooks — a wrestler who has looked unbeatable for the blue and white up until this point — but the matchup may be closer than the rankings show.

No. 17 Assad kept it close with No. 6 Kaleb Romero of Ohio State last week, and while Brooks is an entirely different beast, Assad is a guy who starts slow and finishes fast.

“Tom Brands, when he talked to us last week, said that Assad is a wrestler that wrestles himself into shape,” Werner said. “Meaning he gets better as the season goes on.”

At 149 pounds, the close-match king No. 19 Beau Bartlett goes up against No. 10 Max Murin of Iowa.

Though No. 19 versus No. 10 might not be exciting on paper, it should be a close matchup because of Bartlett’s wrestling style.

The sophomore has found himself in four overtime bouts already this season, including a sudden-victory win over No. 9 Kyle Parco of Arizona State, the wrestler just ahead of Murin in the rankings.

